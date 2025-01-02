Season review: Defensive tackles

As a whole, the Sooners combined for 25 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and three fumble recoveries. The good news? The Sooners will return almost every key contributor next season.

While the Sooners didn't have a superstar on the interior, the group as a whole was more productive than the program has seen in a long time. Whether it was Damonic Williams , Gracen Halton , Jayden Jackson or Da'Jon Terry , the Sooners and Todd Bates had several options they could turn to throughout the year.

(Editor's note: With the 2024 season in the books, OUInsider will review the performance of every position group this season. This installment focuses on the defensive tackles).

— Damonic Williams was arguably the Sooners' biggest portal addition last offseason, and he the definition of solid this year. He led the position group in both snaps and tackles, starting every game except Navy.

His return for next season is huge, but it'll be interesting to see if his productivity can take a step up.

— There are usually several guys that emerge as darlings of spring ball. Most of them don't hit, or at least don't live up to the hype.

Gracen Halton did.

Halton was arguably atop the list of players who broke out in the spring, and he delivered on every bit of it. In addition to leading the position group in both sacks and forced fumbles, he also finished fourth on the team in season grade (79.1) and pass rush (78.7).

Halton's season was the definition of a breakout. In his first two seasons, he logged just 155 snaps, 21 tackles and five tackles for loss. In 2024, Halton emerged as a foundational piece who could even rise up draft boards with another good season.

— It's not too often that a true freshman defensive tackle starts 10 games and plays more than 300 snaps, particularly at a blue blood like Oklahoma. That's what Jackson did, surpassing every reasonable preseason expectation there could've been for him in his first collegiate season. Becoming the first OU defensive tackle to start a game since Tommie Harris in 2001 was just the beginning.

The stats weren't overly eye-popping, but Jackson was incredibly consistent and proved he's one of the most valuable players for the Sooners on either side of the ball. The program needs to do everything it can to hang onto Jackson for as long as possible.

— Da'Jon Terry took a step up in his second season with Oklahoma. He played more snaps and finished with more tackles and tackles for loss, slotting in as a solid fourth member of the rotation.

The Sooners have plenty of talent returning, but losing Terry stings a bit.

— It was an interesting first season for David Stone. He appeared in every game, which is an impressive feat for a true freshman. But he averaged just over seven snaps a game. Take away the Maine game, and he played just 64 snaps in 12 games (5.3 per game). Stone did wear a cast on his left arm for a lot of the season, which could've contributed to some of the limited playing time, and he did have four guys ahead of him on the depth chart.

Still, there's no denying that the potential is there for Stone. And even though the playing time was limited, he did see valuable experience particularly against SEC opponents. With Terry exhausting his eligibility, there's a huge opportunity for Stone to see a bigger role next season.

— Overall, the Sooners have an incredibly solid rotation of Williams, Jackson, Halton and Stone ready to roll for next year. It'll be interesting to see if any of the young guys fight their way into the mix over the next few months.

OVERALL GRADE: B+