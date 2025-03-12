Softball: Agbayani, Garcia lead Sooners to run rule vs. Tulsa

NORMAN — Patty Gasso stressed that Oklahoma simply couldn't overlook Tulsa, even with a road series at Arkansas coming this weekend.

Mission accomplished. The Sooners came away with a 10-2 run rule win over the Golden Hurricane in Tulsa on Wednesday, and they did it with sound offense and solid pitching.

Gabbie Garcia got the scoring started in the second inning with a lead off solo home run, giving her seven blasts on the season. Ailana Agbayani followed that with an RBI single that scored Cydney Sanders, giving the Sooners a 2-0 lead heading to the third.

OU freshman pitcher Audrey Lowry got the start in the circle and had her lone hick-up in the third, when she allowed a solo home run. But the Sooners responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame, courtesy of an RBI single from Sanders and a sacrifice fly from Agbayani.

The Sooners got a two-run blast from Sydney Barker in the fourth inning, marking her first home run since Feb. 15 against Baylor. Agbayani added yet another RBI single in the bottom of the frame.

Agbayani capped off her fantastic day with a triple in the sixth inning that scored Garcia and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas. The final run came in the bottom of the frame on a ground out by Corri Hicks, which scored Agbayani.

Agbayani went 3-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs. Garcia went 2-for-2 with four runs and an RBI.

Lowry pitched the first 2.1 innings, striking out four batters while allowing two hits and a rum. Sam Landry made her return — a fortunate sign for the Sooners — and pitched 3.2 innings in relief, striking out five batters while allowing three hits and a run.

With the win, the Sooners improve to 23-0 on the season. They now prepare for a three-game series at Arkansas, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday (SECN+).