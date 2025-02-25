Softball Snapshot: Notes on the Sooners' first home weekend

NORMAN — It's hard to complain too much about where things are with Oklahoma softball. The Sooners are 14-0 on the season after a flawless four-game stretch in their home debut this past weekend. The Sooners beat Tulsa (8-0), Wichita State (8-1), Bowling Green (8-5) and Abilene Christian (9-1) by a combined score of 33-7, and two of those wins came via run rule. But it wasn't a perfect weekend. The Sooners needed extra innings and a Kasidi Pickering walk-off home run to beat Bowling Green, and they trailed early against Abilene Christian. "I do think there were a few nerves," OU coach Patty Gasso said. But overall, things are feeling pretty good for the No. 2-ranked Sooners. And even if there's still a lot of room for growth, the Sooners have given themselves plenty of breathing room with a perfect start to the season. Here's a few notes from the weekend:

Ella Parker's not slowing down

It was another standout weekend for Parker. Her final stats for the weekend: seven at-bats, three hits, three RBIs and seven walks. Her weekend included the walk-off RBI double against Abilene Christian, which fell just short of being a home run but still scored the final two runs that secured the run rule victory. As solid as Parker performed, it was actually below her season averages. But that's more of a testament to just how elite she has been at the plate. She ranks fourth nationally in both on-base percentage (.696) and batting average (.610), and ranks 18th in slugging percentage (1.049). She leads the Sooners in runs (21), hits (25) and doubles (9) while ranking second in RBIs (17). She's also tied for the team lead in stolen bases (6). To put it into perspective, nobody on the team has a batting average of .387. Parker has been above .600 since opening weekend. Whether it's been power hitting, consistent base hits or aggressive base running, Parker hasn't just been the offensive stalwart the Sooners have needed. She's been flat out elite. There aren't many players hitting better than Parker is right now. "Ella Parker right now has got to be one of the best hitters in the country," Gasso said. "She’s got such an eye for the ball and she’s a battler and she has this prideful style of, ‘You’re not going to get me. I will do whatever I’ve got to do to keep myself in the box and that sets us up.' "If she’s not driving us in, we’re trying to drive her in because she’s usually on somewhere."

Cydney Sanders becoming a leader

Sanders has been as solid as they come defensively since she arrived at Oklahoma two seasons ago. But the first baseman notably struggled offensively for a lot of last season, then turned things around in the postseason as the Sooners made another championship run. This season, it's been a different story and that was on display over the weekend. Sanders bombed a third-inning grand slam against Bowling Green — a play that was incredibly important, considering the Sooners trailed early and won in extra innings — before blasting a two-run home run against Abilene Christian. Sanders finished the weekend with three hits, seven RBIs and four walks. Sanders has been one of the more consistent hitters so far. She's second on the team in batting average (.387) and on-base percentage (.596) and is tied for the team lead in home runs (4). Her ability to generate walks has carried over from last season, and she leads the team this season with 16. "Everybody talks about her hitting, but her defense is another level, and she really worked hard when she got here," Gasso said. "She knew she had to be a really good fielder to get on the field. She put a lot of work into that. I think Cyd looks at this says -- I don't know if I'm speaking for her -- (that) it's her senior year, (so) let's go for it." The biggest development has been Sanders stepping into leadership role. With the Sooners losing so many seniors from last year's team, there was a question about who would emerge as a leader for the team. But with Sanders being one of just three seniors on the team, and with her experience on the team, she has naturally stepped into that role. "I feel like I'm like a behind-the-scenes type of leader," Sanders said. "I will go up to that person (in) probably a one-on-one situation. Probably nobody would see it, but I'm a person that goes to them and then asks them where their head’s at. Because I know I've been there before. I know how it is to struggle, or I know how it is to feel like you’re in a slump or whatever. But I also know how to get out of that, too. "I have a lot of advice that I’ve been giving to everybody. I feel like it’s super cool to be a senior now because I can just pass the torch and see what everybody else passed to me and see what it looks like after I leave."

Could aggressive base running become a bigger part of the offense?

Before the season, Gasso mentioned the Sooners could lean more on small-ball lineups that feature aggressive base running and stealing. So far, the Sooners have dabbled in that a little. The Sooners are tied for 35th in stolen bases (27). Ailana Agbayani, Abby Dayton and Parker each have six stolen bases to lead the team. The Sooners showed that a little bit against Abilene Christian, and it's what helped them open up the offense after a sluggish start. Agbayani was particularly aggressive on Sunday, stealing four bases across the two games. While power hitting wasn't expected to be a huge part of the offense, the Sooners rank seventh with 25 home runs. But Gasso still has an eye on other ways to score, particularly on the base paths. "I'm still trying to figure it out," Gasso said. "I'm just like, oh, I don't know, should I? Should I? Then I'm just like, just go with your gut. And anytime (Agbayani is) on, I feel really comfortable with her beating out anything that's thrown through the hitter. I feel that way with Ella. I feel that way with Abby Dayton. There's some that I really feel comfortable running with. But there's also some, like Cyd, who I feel really comfortable with the hit and run, and Ella Parker loves the hit and run. Some of these guys want it. They're asking for it. "So the running part, the stolen base situations, are really setting us up for scoring multiple, (rather) than just a single, move her to second kind of thing. If we can get them to second (and) we can get a ball through the infield we're going to score real easy. And that's really what we're trying to set up."

Pitching staff progress

Sam Landry was again fantastic in the circle. She threw 15 strikeouts in 7.2 innings and allowed just three hits and one run. She was crucial against Bowling Green after Audrey Lowry and Kierston Deal both struggled, retiring all six batters she faced while throwing five strikeouts in her two relief innings. Isabella Smith has still yet to allow a run in 18.2 innings. The top three pitchers (Landry, Smith, Deal) all have an ERA of 1.50 or better. Here's a look at where things stand with the pitching staff so far:

Stats via Sooner Sports