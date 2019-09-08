After a week of massive offensive output it was a decidedly defensive week with Sooners along the defensive line, second level, and secondary all having big weekends. That's not to say there weren't some big offensive performances, namely a pair of future pass-catchers for the Sooners. Take a look as Future Sooners breaks down all the performances of Oklahoma's current commitments.

The Skinny: Anderson and his Reedy teammates had a rough night falling to The Colony 48-19. Reedy struggled to get the ground game going and was trailing 42-6 at the half. Next Week: Reedy (1-1) is hosting Lake Dallas on Friday.

The Skinny: Arinze and his Webster Groves fought hard but fell to Hazelwood Central 28-14. It was his team's 14th straight loss. Next Week: Webster Groves (0-2) is traveling to Ladue Horton Watkins on Friday.

The Skinny: Lining up at quarterback Conyers again dominated an opponent, this time getting all over Sunray, 54-0. It was another wildly productive night for Conyers who had three rushing touchdowns (8, 20, 29), threw for two touchdowns (5, 8), and had a pair of two point conversions. Next Week: Gruver (2-0) is traveling to West Texas on Friday.

The Skinny: Cooper and his Covington teammates got off to a strong start with a 40-17 win over Franklinton. Personally Cooper had a big night with 18 tackles (four solo) and one sack. Next Week: Covington (1-0) is hosting Holy Cross on Friday.

The Skinny: Darby and his Consolidated teammates got a massive 49-7 win over crosstown rival, Bryan. Darby more than did his part with 17-carries for 91-yards and a nine-yard touchdown run, along with 34-yards on three receptions. Next Week: Consolidated (2-0) has the week off.

The Skinny: Graham and his Central teammates got their second win of the year downing Richland 23-13. Graham contributed seven catches for 94-yards and a 14-yard touchdown. Next Week: Central (2-0) is hosting Little Elm on Sat., Sept. 14.

The Skinny: Harrison and his Bishop Carroll teammates got a big 24-6 win over Roosevelt. On the day Harrison helped the Lions rush for over 235-yards. Next Week: Bishop Carroll (2-1) is hosting Wilson on Sat., Sept. 14 at RFK stadium.

The Skinny: Henderson's finally got back to the field and helped his Ranchview teammates to a 14-7 win over Wills Point. Henderson contributed a bit of everything with seven carries for 27-yards and a 50-yard touchdown catch. Next Week: Ranchview (2-0) is hosting Spruce on Thurs., Sept. 12.

The Skinny: Jackson and his Foster teammates came up just short against Ft. Bend Travis, 49-35 but Jackson did plenty for the Falcons. On the night the speedy receiver had 105-yards and a 61-yard touchdown on three receptions. He also helped on special teams with a 72-yard punt return for touchdown. Next Week: Foster (1-1) is hosting Magnolia West on Sat., Sept. 14.

The Skinny: McClellan and his Aledo teammates faced Toluca (Mexico) Linces UVM , a game in which McClellan sat out and his Bearcat teammates picked up the slack with a 63-0 win. Next Week: Aledo (1-1) is hosting Burleson Centennial on Friday.

The Skinny: After missing action in week one McGowan got back to the field and made his presence felt with 104-yards on just 12 carries and a 25-yard touchdown. He also had two catches, including a 60-yard touchdown. However it wasn't quite enough as Poteet fell to Waxahachie 53-46. Next Week: Poteet (0-2) is hosting Mansfield Summit on Friday.

The Skinny: Nelson and his Williams Field team got on the right track on Friday with a 42-0 win over Cactus Shadows. Next Week: Williams Field (1-2) is traveling to Buckeye Verrado on Friday.

The Skinny: Raym and his Broken Arrow teammates ran into defending 6A-1 state runner-up, Tulsa Union, and in another Tulsa-area brawl fought the Redskins for a 14-0 win. Raym and his offensive line fought hard in the run game against a sturdy Union front seven but really helped in the pass game where the Tigers got most of their work done. Next Week: Broken Arrow (2-0) is hosting Owasso on Friday.

The Skinny: Vandagriff had a tough night injuring his foot after the touchdown pass that capped the first drive of the night. He was never quite the same from then on but managed to go 21-32 for 320-yards and two touchdowns. However it wasn't quite enough as Prince Avenue was downed by rival Wesleyan 24-14. Next Week: Prince Avenue Christian (2-1) is hosting Wesleyan on Friday.

The Skinny: Walker and his McGuinness teammates opened their season with a heart-breaking loss to Del City, 20-17. On the night Walker had one tackle, one tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry. Next Week: McGuinness (0-1) is hosting Bishop Kelley on Friday.

The Skinny: Washington and his King teammates came up with another big win, this time downing Magnolia West 26-21. Washington did it all for the King with 11 tackles (six solo), three tackles for loss, one pass break-up, a forced fumble, and an 85-yard kickoff return for touchdown. Next Week: King (2-0) is hosting Clear Brook on Friday. WEEK 2 MVP

The Skinny: Watts and his Little Elm teammates came up short of Birdville, 35-21 but Watts did his part taking his two receptions on the night for touchdowns (20,66). Next Week: Little Elm (1-1) is traveling to Keller Central on Sat., Sept. 14.

The Skinny: West is continuing to heal from an injury but wasn't needed as his Lamar teammates trounced Garland Naaman Forest, 38-0. Next Week: Lamar (2-0) has the week off.