Spring preview: Offensive line

There's room for some optimism, too. The Sooners have several exciting young players in the mix, and this spring will be about finding out who can grow up quickly and contribute in the fall.

Those issues alone would warrant concern. The Sooners also lost Branson Hickman , Michael Tarquin and Geirean Hatchett , among others. But now, the Sooners will go through the spring without Heath Ozaeta (labrum) and Logan Howland (labrum) , who are both projected to be potential starters in the fall.

Last season, the issues with the offensive line were the foundation of the issues on the offense. The Sooners surrendered 50 sacks last season, tied for the most in the country, and they gave up 100 tackles for loss, which ranked 129th. From injuries to inexperience and depth issues, that unit recorded one of the worst seasons the Sooners have had in quite some time.

Editor's note: With Oklahoma's spring practices set to begin on March 6, OUInsider will project the depth chart for each position group and evaluate the biggest questions. This installment focuses on the offensive line.

— Everett seems pretty locked-in at the center spot, barring unexpected developments between Josh Aisosa and Owen Hollenbeck. Ideally the Sooners would be a little stronger at center, but Everett is solid. He played 523 snaps last season and his advanced stats are fine across the board. He's a little undersized, and the main concern will be whether he can hold up against an incredibly tough schedule.

But there should be less concern about Everett and more about the depth behind him. Aisosa is a redshirt freshman who didn't play last season. Hollenbeck is a true freshman. The Sooners really need at least one of them to make a huge leap.

— Ozaeta's injury, while likely not serious, does throw a wrench into things at left guard. Sexton was the starter last year, although Bill Bedenbaugh moved him around quite a bit between guard and tackle. He played 229 snaps at left guard and 281 snaps at left tackle. As a result, he just never seemed comfortable. Plus, he suffered yet another significant knee injury that caused him to miss the last several games of the season.

Ozaeta had some real struggles after he was thrust into action, but the growth was there through the end of the season. If both are healthy, it could be a real competition for that spot. But the concern is, just how healthy are they?

— While Howland should be available in the fall, his injury does make things interesting at left tackle. Autry-Dent is a heralded young guy who grew a lot on the scout team last season. Fasusi is a five-star prospect who is one of the biggest recruits the Sooners have had in quite some time. Now, both of them could be fighting for real snaps in the fall.

— Nwaiwu gets the nod at right guard, given his experience. He played the most snaps on the entire offense with 864, 220 more than anyone else. He was on the field a lot, which proved to be an issue for the offensive line and the offense as a whole, but he underwhelmed compared to the excitement when he arrived on campus. He finished with a run-blocking grade of 53.9 and gave up four sacks and 12 hurries, per PFF. The Sooners need a better year from him.

In the meantime, Pierre-Louis is one of the more intriguing players to watch this spring. He only saw sporadic snaps last year, but he and Fasusi represent the players with the highest upside on the offensive line. If Pierre-Louis breaks out this spring, that should put him in line for snaps in 2025 with the upside for more.

— Jake Taylor is the Sooners' starting right tackle when he's healthy. The problem is, he's almost never healthy. He started the four games he played and logged 169 snaps, then he missed the final several games of the season.

It's part of why the Sooners added Simmons out of Western Carolina. He started all nine games he played and logged 612 snaps, recording an offense grade of 78.4 and a pass-blocking grade of 81.2 and a run-blocking grade of 74.5. There's likely a real battle there for the starting spot, and if Simmons remains steady, he could very well get the nod.