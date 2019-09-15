Last week was a defensive marvel with a number of future Sooner defenders having big nights. However, as most Sooner commitments wrapped up non-district play there were an outbreak of touchdowns and scoring. Even the Sooners offensive linemen were involved in some big nights for their skill position players. Take a look at some huge performances, but it was a young Sooner that took home this week's MVP.

The Skinny: Anderson and his Reedy teammates got back on the winning track with a 27-21 win over Lake Dallas. Anderson helped his team to outgaining Lake Dallas 296-220. Next Week: Reedy (2-1) is traveling to Denison on Friday.

The Skinny: Arinze and his Webster Groves fought hard but fell to powerhouse Ladue Horton Watkins, 42-8 on Friday. It is Webster Groves' fifteenth straight loss. Next Week: Webster Groves (0-3) is hosting Pattonville.

The Skinny: Conyers and his Greyhound teammates suffered their first loss of the season, falling 74-46 to West Texas. In spite of the loss, Conyers did plenty. On the night he had a rushing touchdown (11, 4), passed for three more scores (36, 30, 60), and three two-point conversion passes along with a three two-pointers on the ground. Next Week: Gruver (2-1) is hosting Shamrock.

The Skinny: Cooper and his Covington teammates took their first loss of the season, falling 24-14 to Holy Cross. On the night Cooper had 11 tackles. Next Week: Covington (1-1) is traveling to Dutchtown on Friday.

The Skinny: Darby and his Consolidated teammates had the week off. Next Week: Consolidated (2-0) is hosting Leander Rouse.

The Skinny: Graham did a bit of everything for the Chargers in their 33-16 win over Little Elm. He had a rush for five yards along with three receptions for 19-yards. Next Week: Central (2-0) has the week off.

The Skinny: Harrison and the Lions crushed Wilson 48-12 in what was likely the final game inside Washington's RFK stadium. Next Week: Bishop Carroll (3-1) is hosting Ballou on Sat., Sept. 21.

The Skinny: Henderson's second game back was another big performance as Ranchview downed Spruce, 47-14. Henderson had three carries for nine yards and two touchdowns (2, 6) along with three receptions for 85-yards and two more touchdowns (20, 60). Next Week: Ranchview (3-0) is traveling to Krum.

The Skinny: Jackson and his Foster teammates crushed Magnolia West 50-28. Jackson had a monster night with eight catches for 203-yards and three massive touchdown catches (43, 79, 43). Next Week: Foster (2-1) has the week off. WEEK 3 MVP

The Skinny: McClellan had his first big night of the season with 21-carries for 183-yards and four touchdowns (1, 11, 9, 33) as Aledo downed Burleson Centennial 63-30. Next Week: Aledo (2- 1) has the week off.

The Skinny: After returning to action last week McGowan was out again in Poteet's 33-21 loss to Mansfield Summit. Next Week: Poteet (0-3) is hosting Tyler Lee on Friday.

The Skinny: Nelson and his Williams Field team got their second straight win downing Buckeye Verrado 42-17. Nelson helped clear the way for four rushing touchdowns on the night for the Black Hawks. Next Week: Williams Field (2-2) is hosting Marana on Friday.

The Skinny: Raym and his Broken Arrow teammates suffered their first loss of the year falling to Owasso 42-19. The Tigers passing game struggled to get going which put pressure on their impressive ground game. Next Week: Broken Arrow (2-1) has the week off.

The Skinny: Vandagriff sat out but his team did more than enough on their own crushing Providence Christian Academy 49-3. Next Week: Prince Avenue Christian (3-1) has the week off.

The Skinny: Walker and his McGuinness teammates got back to their usual winning ways crushing arch rival Bishop Kelley, 41-14. On the night Walker had six tackles, one tackle for loss and had a 21-yard reception on a jet sweep offensively. Next Week: McGuinness (1-1) is hosting Enid on Friday.

The Skinny: Washington and his King teammates had the week off. Next Week: King (2-0) is hosting Clear Brook on Friday. WEEK 2 MVP

The Skinny: Watts and his Little Elm teammates came up short of his future defensive backfield mate, Davon Graham, as the Lobos fell against Keller Central 33-16. Offensively Watts had three catches for 28-yards. Next Week: Little Elm (1-2) has the week off.

The Skinny: West and Lamar had the night off. Next Week: Lamar (2-0) is hosting Richland.