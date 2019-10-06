Another week and another mass of big performances for the Future Sooners. Whether it was offensive linemen helping their offenses to big games on the ground or defenders scoring touchdowns there was plenty to see in week five. However, this week's MVP put up a big performance in a key district battle that put his team in the driver's seat for a district title as they eye even bigger things.

The Skinny: Anderson and his Reedy teammates got back on the winning track downing district rival Frisco Memorial 40-0. Anderson helped his team rack up 183-yards rushing and 429-yards of total offense. Next Week: Reedy (4-2) is hosting Lovejoy on Thursday, October 10.

The Skinny: After starting the season 0-3, Webster Groves got their third straight win downing Parkway Central 35-0. In what was a lopsided game Arinze may not have gotten the full game but made an impact with a sack, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. Next Week: Webster Groves (3-3) is hosting St. Louis Lindbergh on Friday.

The Skinny: Conyers and Gruver had a rare battle on their hands and fell to Wheeler 37-30. Conyers as usual did his part with two rushing touchdowns (1, 11), passed for two two point conversions and rushed for another conversion. Next Week: Gruver (4-2) has the week off.

The Skinny: Cooper made his biggest impact on the offensive side of the ball with a pair of touchdowns (23, 30) on his only two carries of the night.He also had a pair of tackles for loss and roughly 10 tackles in Covington's 41-10 win over Fontainebleu. Next Week: Covington (2-3) is traveling to St. Paul's on Friday.

The Skinny: Darby sat out his team's 41-21 homecoming win over Montgomery with an ankle injury. Next Week: Consolidated (5-0) is traveling to Lamar Consolidated on Saturday, October 12.

The Skinny: Graham and his Central teammates got back to their winning ways with a key 15-14 win over Byron Nelson. Graham had a 33-yard carry along with eight catches for 56-yards. Next Week: Central (4-1) is hosting Keller Fossil Ridge on Friday.

The Skinny: Harrison and his Carroll teammates had the week off. Next Week: Bishop Carroll (4-2) is traveling to Arlington (Va.) Bishop O'Connell on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Skinny: Henderson put up a big night in Ranchview's 49-20 win over Hillcrest. The multi-faceted offensive weapon had a 17-yard carry to go along with five catches for 55-yards including a 38-yard score. Next Week: Ranchview (5-1) is hosting Hillcrest on Friday.

The Skinny: Jackson had a big night for the Sooners with four receptions for 151-yards and three touchdowns (73, 59, 5) in just the first half as Foster dismantled Rosenberg Terry 56-14. Next Week: Foster (4-1) is hosting Rosenberg Terry on Friday.

The Skinny: McClellan's Aledo teammates had to sweat it out but extended their district winning streak to 86 games. The game went to over time but Aledo returned a fumble 82-yards for the game-winning score downing Midlothian 34-28. McClellan didn't take part but it's our understanding he'll be fine in short order. Next Week: Aledo (4- 1) is traveling to Burleson on Friday.

The Skinny: McGowan had, easily, his biggest game of the year with 21-carries for 192-yards and two touchdowns (4, 62) along with a 24-yard receiving touchdown as Poteet downed Sherman 44-21. Next Week: Poteet (2-3) is hosting Texarkana (Texas) Texas high on Thursday, October 10. WEEK 6 MVP

The Skinny: Nelson was expected to be done for the season but the Arizona high school governing body, (AIA) listened to his appeal and changed plans. He was available to take part in Williams Field's 52-28 win over Gilbert. Nelson helped his offensive to 522-yards of offense, including 249-yards on the ground. Next Week: Williams Field (5-2) has the week off.

The Skinny: Parks and National Christian Academy got their first defeat of the season falling, in a heartbreaker 42-41 to St. Thomas More of Oakdale, Conn. Next Week: National Christian Academy (5-1) is traveling to Steubenville, Ohio on Friday.

The Skinny: Raym and his Broken Arrow teammates had a big top five matchup against Norman and the Tigers handled business to the tune of a 35-13 victory. Raym helped his offense rush for nearly 250-yards and average over five yards per carry. Next Week: Broken Arrow (4-1) is traveling to Westmoore on Thursday, October 10.

The Skinny: Vandagriff's Prince Avenue Christian fell for the first time since his injury, 24-0 to always talented Athens Academy. Vandagriff is nearing a return. Next Week: Prince Avenue Christian (4-2) is hosting Athens Christian on Friday.

The Skinny: Walker and his McGuinness teammates are rounding into form and this time downed Woodward 56-20. Walker had a pair of tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, and one quarterback hurry. Next Week: McGuinness (4-1) is hosting Guymon on Friday.

The Skinny: Washington and his King teammates ran into the buzzsaw that is North Shore and fell 52-14. Next Week: King (3-2) is hosting Beaumont United on Friday.

The Skinny: West didn't play much as his team scored 34-points in the first quarter and a running clock was put in place early in the second quarter. Still West had a 23-yard touchdown catch in Lamar's 50-0 dismantling of Trimble Tech. Next Week: Lamar (4-1) is hosting North Crowley on Friday.