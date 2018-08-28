Sooner30: Flying to the Front
We're at less than a work week until it's football time in Oklahoma and SoonerScoop.com continues our look at the 30 most important players to Sooners success this season. Whether based on their excellent play, the Sooners need for them to emerge at a position without experience, or simply a blend of the two we take a look at who are the guys Oklahoma fans should be focusing on as the season approaches.
And now that we're down to the final four of the Sooner30 we're here to talk about one of Oklahoma's true breakout stars in 2017, wide receiver Marquise Brown. The playmaking wide receiver will be a huge piece of the Sooners offensive success in 2018 - so what's to come for him?
4. Marquise Brown
Why He’s Here: Oklahoma’s offense is going to have plenty of answers on the ground but with a quarterback still getting his feet wet Oklahoma will need Brown’s speed to keep defenses honest and draw safeties away from the running game. Even just the threat of Brown’s big-play ability can change the entire way a defense attacks the Sooners.
2018 Prediction: Brown is another guy who could be facing his final year in Norman but either way he’ll be putting up massive numbers. Look for Brown to be among the national leaders in yards per catch and 30-yard or more receptions.