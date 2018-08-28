We're at less than a work week until it's football time in Oklahoma and SoonerScoop.com continues our look at the 30 most important players to Sooners success this season. Whether based on their excellent play, the Sooners need for them to emerge at a position without experience, or simply a blend of the two we take a look at who are the guys Oklahoma fans should be focusing on as the season approaches.

And now that we're down to the final four of the Sooner30 we're here to talk about one of Oklahoma's true breakout stars in 2017, wide receiver Marquise Brown. The playmaking wide receiver will be a huge piece of the Sooners offensive success in 2018 - so what's to come for him?