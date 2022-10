DURANT, Okla. - It's safe to say that for all of the attention that Xadavien Sims was getting in recruiting circles in the state of Oklahoma it was never thought he'd actually be a state of Oklahoma recruit. But after a move from Denison, Texas to Durant that's exactly where he finds himself at the midpoint of his junior season for the Lions. He caught up with SCOOPHD on Friday to talk about his season to date and where his recruitment may be headed.