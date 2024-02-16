NORMAN — Heading into Saturday's showdown with No. 6 Kansas, Oklahoma is emphasizing a "next man up" mentality.

Why? Well, the Sooners are likely going to be without Rivaldo Soares and John Hugley, who have been key pieces of the Sooners' rotation all season.

"We’re going to have some different guys in there, and it’s an opportunity to step up," OU coach Porter Moser said during Friday's There’s always been scenarios when one man goes down, next man up. Now we got two men down, so we have to have a couple guys step up."

Soares suffered an apparent ankle injury late in Tuesday's 79-62 loss at Baylor and was unable to put any weight on it as he was helped off the floor by the training staff. Hugley didn't travel with the team to Waco, Texas after suffering a knee injury during last Saturday's win over Oklahoma State.

While Moser didn't give a full update on either play, Moser said he'd like to think both have "shorter-term" injuries. However, he said it's too early to know the extent of either injury.

"That’s what I believe on both of them," Moser said. "We’ll have to wait and see with John on what it is, but right now there’s no indication that it’s season-ending for either one of them."