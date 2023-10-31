The CFP Committee dropped its first rankings of the season, with the Sooners finishing No. 9.

Oklahoma may have dropped its first game on Saturday, but that doesn't mean all hope is lost. Just look at the College Football Playoff Rankings.

The Sooners are the ranked the fourth highest among one-loss teams behind No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Texas and No. 8 Alabama. The Sooners defeated Texas 34-30 back on Oct. 7, while the Longhorns defeated the Crimson Tide back in Week 2.

Oklahoma and Texas aren't the only Big 12 teams represented. Kansas, which just defeated the Sooners 38-33, came in at No. 21, while Oklahoma State (No. 22) and Kansas State (No. 23) also made the cut. The Sooners and the Cowboys play this Saturday (2:30 p.m. ABC), with the winner taking sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 standings.

Despite the recent loss, the Sooners still sit in good position heading into Week 10. Finish the regular season undefeated, and the Sooners are guaranteed a spot in the Big 12 Championship game with a possibility of a CFP berth. But the Sooners have to take care of business this weekend against a Cowboys squad that's won four straight games.

Here are the full CFP rankings:

1. Ohio State (8-0)

2. Georgia (8-0)

3. Michigan (8-0)

4. Florida State (8-0)

5. Washington (8-0)

6. Oregon (7-1)

7. Texas (7-1)

8. Alabama (7-1)

9. Oklahoma (7-1)

10. Ole Miss (7-1)

11. Penn State (7-1)

12. Missouri (7-1)

13. Louisville (7-1)

14. LSU (6-2)

15. Notre Dame (7-2)

16. Oregon State (6-2)

17. Tennessee (6-2)

18. Utah (6-2)

19. UCLA (6-2)

20. USC (7-2)

21. Kansas (6-2)

22. Oklahoma State (6-2)

23. Kansas State (6-2)

24. Tulane (7-1)

25. Air Force (8-0).