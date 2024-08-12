The Sooners are the seventh-highest ranked team in the SEC, sitting behind Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Missouri, LSU and Tennessee.

The Sooners will enter the season ranked No. 16 in the AP Top-25 preseason poll, the outlet announced on Monday. It marks the 66th time the Sooners have been ranked in the AP preseason poll and the 25th-consecutive season since 2000.

Georgia took the top spot in the poll with 46 of 62 first-place votes, with Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Alabama rounding out the top five.

The AP poll is again another reminder of how difficult the Sooners' first season in the SEC projects to be.

The Sooners play five of the six conference opponents ranked ahead of them, opening their SEC schedule with a home game against No. 15 Tennessee. They'll also play No. 4 Texas, host No. 5 Alabama and they'll travel to No. 11 Missouri, No. 13 LSU and No. 6 Ole Miss.

In the Big 12 — the Sooners' former conference — Utah is the highest-ranked team at No. 12, followed by Oklahoma State (17), Kansas State (18), Arizona (21) and Kansas (22).

The Sooners open the season on Aug. 30 against Temple at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

