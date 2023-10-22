Every week, it's been interesting to sort through Oklahoma's snap-count data and performance grades from Pro Football Focus. The Sooners' 31-29 win over UCF is no exception. Heading into the game, there were a couple of primary questions. How would the Sooners handle Andrel Anthony's season-ending injury? How would things look on the offensive line with McKade Mettauer out? Well, now we have our answers. Here's a look at the most notable snap-count data for the Sooners and what it means moving forward:

WIDE RECEIVERS

Here's a look at the snap-count leaders at wide receiver: 1. Jalil Farooq — 86 of 89 possible snaps 2. Nic Anderson — 78 of 89 3. Drake Stoops — 77 of 89

4. Jayden Gibson — 24 of 89 5. Gavin Freeman — 19 of 89 — Well we have our definitive answer regarding the question of replacing Anthony. It'll be the Nic Anderson show moving forward. Not that it's shocking, considering Anderson was fourth among wide receivers in snaps through the first six weeks behind Farooq, Stoops and Anthony. The real question was whether Anderson would take the bulk of Anthony's snaps. OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has historically preferred having a definitive top three at wide receiver — Anthony had played over 130 more snaps than Anderson through the first six games — and it's clear he wants to keep that way even with Anthony out. Anderson was the prime contender to take the reps considering his size and skill set. He didn't just make his first start; he also led the team in receiving yards (105) while scoring two more touchdowns, increasing his total to eight on the season. It appears he'll be the clear-cut No. 3 receiver moving forward and the biggest beneficiary of Anthony's absence. — It's worth noting that Gibson played a season-high 24 snaps. So it appears he'll see a slight uptick in snaps with Anthony out, too. Freeman's 19 snaps were also his highest since the season opener against Arkansas State. So while Anderson will take most of Anthony's work, there will be some opportunities for other guys. — Farooq continues to play the most snaps at wide receiver. They did find some creative ways to utilize him, even giving him some snaps as a traditional running back. However, he had just six total touches and six targets as a wide receiver. The Sooners will need to find more ways to get him involved in the coming weeks. — Stoops, who leads the Sooners in receptions with 36, has become the ultimate security blanket for Dillon Gabriel.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Gavin Sawchuk — 42 2. Marcus Major — 37 — It's hard to really know how to parcel the running backs snap. The thing clouding all of this is Tawee Walker, who missed the game with a "in-house suspension." It might seem notable that Sawchuk saw more snaps than Major, but Brent Venables shared after the game that Major is dealing with a shoulder injury. Despite that, Major still saw 18 carries for 82 yards (4.6 yards per carry), easily his most efficient performance as a rusher this season. Sawchuk (10 carries, 63 yards) started but only saw three touches through the first three quarters before eventually scoring a 30-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Did Sawchuk do enough to earn a role moving forward? Did he only see opportunities because of Walker's suspension and Major's injury? Next week's game against Kansas should be interesting.

OFFENSIVE LINE

1. Andrew Raym, Walter Rouse, Tyler Guyton, Cayden Green — 89 2. Savion Byrd — 45 3. Caleb Shaffer — 44 — So basically without Mettauer, the Sooners handed all of the left-guard snaps to Green, a true freshman, while splitting the right guard snaps between Byrd and Shaffer. That would suggest that Green has earned the trust of the coaching staff, and that it'll be he and Mettauer at the guard spots moving forward.

DEFENSIVE SNAP-COUNT LEADERS