ago football Edit

This year's O-line has changed things for Bedenbaugh and the 'no-fun zone'

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
NORMAN — Normally, Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh is all about business. That's made clear from the players all the way up to OU head coach Brent Venables.

So that was particularly expected to be the case this season, with the offensive line squarely in the bullseye of the biggest questions for the Sooners in 2024. Bedenbaugh essentially lost five starters from a season ago, and the long-tenured coach has been tasked with rebuilding and retooling a largely new offensive line group as the Sooners prepare for their inaugural SEC season.

There hasn't been any obvious changes with how Bedenbaugh has approached this season. But Venables might say this group has put more pep in the step of Bedenbaugh.

"I really like the leadership and the buy-in with our guys on the offensive line," Venables said. "It's a fun group... Most of the time when he comes in the football building, it's the no-fun zone for Bill. But I bet you he would say — if you gave him true serum — this has kind of been a fun group for him to coach. They've been mature, they've been focused, they care for one another.

"They bust their butt, they show up and they work every day. It's not pulling teeth, the group as a whole, you don't have distractions off the field. It's a very driven group of guys, no off the field issues whatsoever."

Even Bedenbaugh's having fun? That bodes well for the Sooners' offensive line.

After months of work, the picture around the offensive line has become clear. The depth chart on Sunday included four offensive linemen firmly at the top of their positions — Michael Tarquin at left tackle, Jacob Sexton at left guard, Branson Hickman at center and Febechi Nwaiwu at right guard. That quartet has combined for 74 career starts, supplementing the new group with a ton of experience and playing time.

Only right guard included an "OR" at the top of the depth chart, with presumed starter Jake Taylor listed first.

Hickman, in particular, has been a steadying force for the retooled offensive line. The redshirt senior started 33 games at SMU, and his experience and quick integration have been pivotal in helping the group develop.

“He’s one of 13 guys on our roster on offense and defense and the kicking game that are making their first-time starts this week and for us here at this stadium," Venables said. "So really excited about Branson. The game is slow for him. He’s very technically sound. (He's) kind of like Jayden Jackson, because Jayden had this technical and fundamental strength to him, it’s allowed him to really transition quickly. For both of them, the only real barrier was the language barrier.

“(Hickman's a) bright guy that’s put the time in. The staff’s done a nice job with helping him. His teammates have done a nice job of helping him. Branson’s a guy that’s put the work in to put himself in this position both fundamentally — which he really excels at — and not be overwhelmed in anything you might see on any given line of scrimmage in college football.”

While the Sooners' starting group looks set for the season opener against Temple on Friday, there's still work to do. Venables made it clear that they want to have a deep rotation, particularly compared to last season. It wasn't a big rotation in 2023 — only seven offensive linemen logged at least 200 snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus, and only four played 600 or more.

The Sooners not only feel like they could play eight to 11 guys this year, but they know they've got to continue developing chemistry on the field.

"You've got to play a lot of guys, first of all, because we’ve got to continue to develop our team," Venables said. "That’s our focus. But you gotta earn that trust and that opportunity through your body of work, through spring, summer, fall camp, etc. We’ve got to develop every position group on the team. So hopefully we’ll be able to play more guys this year than we have in the past. That’s what our focus is, developing the entirety of the unit. And chemistry and cohesion is a very important thing.

"Hopefully you get to a position of game control, that you can work your guys together through a good majority of the game, where you see fit. Whether it’s a rotating basis, or the back half of the game you get some of your guys in game experience, too."

The offensive line will continue to be a question mark, particularly when the Sooners begin conference play in a few weeks. But if Venables is right about Bedenbaugh enjoying the group, there could be optimism that big things are in store for the offensive line.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

