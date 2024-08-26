NORMAN — Normally, Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh is all about business. That's made clear from the players all the way up to OU head coach Brent Venables.

So that was particularly expected to be the case this season, with the offensive line squarely in the bullseye of the biggest questions for the Sooners in 2024. Bedenbaugh essentially lost five starters from a season ago, and the long-tenured coach has been tasked with rebuilding and retooling a largely new offensive line group as the Sooners prepare for their inaugural SEC season.

There hasn't been any obvious changes with how Bedenbaugh has approached this season. But Venables might say this group has put more pep in the step of Bedenbaugh.

"I really like the leadership and the buy-in with our guys on the offensive line," Venables said. "It's a fun group... Most of the time when he comes in the football building, it's the no-fun zone for Bill. But I bet you he would say — if you gave him true serum — this has kind of been a fun group for him to coach. They've been mature, they've been focused, they care for one another.

"They bust their butt, they show up and they work every day. It's not pulling teeth, the group as a whole, you don't have distractions off the field. It's a very driven group of guys, no off the field issues whatsoever."

Even Bedenbaugh's having fun? That bodes well for the Sooners' offensive line.

After months of work, the picture around the offensive line has become clear. The depth chart on Sunday included four offensive linemen firmly at the top of their positions — Michael Tarquin at left tackle, Jacob Sexton at left guard, Branson Hickman at center and Febechi Nwaiwu at right guard. That quartet has combined for 74 career starts, supplementing the new group with a ton of experience and playing time.

Only right guard included an "OR" at the top of the depth chart, with presumed starter Jake Taylor listed first.