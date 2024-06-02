In Game 1 of the 2023 WCWS Final, Jennings claimed the WCWS RBI record with her 29th run batted in, and on Saturday, she added another one.

Alo graduated in 2022 and passed the bat to Jennings to lead Oklahoma's lineup. After playing together in travel ball and then in Norman, it was time for Jennings to take over as OU's "big bat," with Alo moving on. Since then, Jennings has done her best to live up to the standard that No. 78 set before her—and she's certainly done that.

In fact, Jennings one-upped the player she crafted herself after in OKC that year with a WCWS record 15 RBIs, which still stands today.

In 2022, Alo set the record for home runs in a single WCWS with five long balls. She's not alone in this feat, though, as her teammate Tiare Jennings tied that mark with five shots of her own in 2022.

"Alo Bombs" became an expected part of OU games at the Women's College World Series, and with 12 career home there, she holds the WCWS record.

As the NCAA's all-time leader in home runs (122), slugging percentage (.987) and total bases (761), Alo is etched in stone among the best players to ever grace the field in OKC.

Every one of the women listed above had their moment in Oklahoma City, but it feel like Alo had a moment almost every time she stepped up to the plate.

Over the years, it hasn't just been a stadium where OU goes to collect trophies, either, as numerous Sooners have solidified their place among softball immortality on that field.

All seven of Oklahoma's national championships—spanning from 2000 to 2023—have been won in that special park located just a stone's throw west of I-35.

Love's Field is colloquially known as "The House that Patty Built," but one could argue that Coach Gasso has used Devon Park (formerly known as Hall of Fame Stadium) to develop the culture that makes Oklahoma so hard to beat.

Jennings' 30th RBI at the WCWS was a big one, too, giving Oklahoma a 1-0 lead over UCLA—a lead it would not relinquish thanks to a career game from Kelly Maxwell.

The product of San Pedro, California, has played a pivotal role for the three-time defending national champions since she was a freshman, and now, as a senior, she's mirroring the legend that she learned so much from, even in the years preceding their time together in Norman.

"Well, it kind of feels like Jocelyn Alo at times," Patty Gasso told media when asked what it's like to have Jennings' bat in her lineup. "When she comes up, you know something good is going to happen, especially on these big stages."

Just before Tiare's home run, second baseman Alynah Torres took a fly-ball to the eye after losing it in the sun. A scary moment for the Sooners set the table for Jennings to bring light to the situation and make it a memory that nobody on that field or in the dugout will soon forget.

"Tiare, what was really cool, when Alynah got hit in the eye and we knew she was going to be out, Tiare comes up right after that happened, hits the ball out. Those are memories," Gasso said. "Now this become life, right? When you gather up together in 10 years, you're going to talk about those things. That's what it's cool, it's more than just winning and losing."

When asked about the conversation that happened between Alynah's injury and her home run, Tiare said the only thing that was on her mind was being confident and hitting the ball hard as she battled alongside her teammates.

"Yeah, I knew I was just going to be confident in myself. Alynah went down. Now, I just got to get this party started," Jennings said. "Just hit the ball hard. Don't try to hit it out or nothing. Kelly was dealing; our team was fighting on defense. Today was just a dogfight. Continuing to hit the ball hard was the only thing I was thinking of."

Jennings doesn't do it all on her own, at least not in every game (unlike today). The 2024 senior class also has names like Jayda Coleman, Kinzie Hansen, and Alyssa Brito, and youngsters like Kasidi Pickering and Ella Parker are already giving pitchers nightmares. It's just something that happens in Norman, and if you've been around for very long, you know it's not anything new.

"I think the softball world, whether you like us or not, we've got some really unbelievable athletes that you should enjoy watching," Gasso said. "Maybe you don't like their style, but if you love good softball, then you should really appreciate what this group has been doing for a long time, living at a level that is very difficult.

"The saying of heavy is the head that wears the crown is really true. It really is true. So right now, we aren't the No. 1 seed. We're just kind of rolling the way we need to, how we know how. This team, I don't even know how to explain it. They are so comfortable and confident in this setting. I leave 'em alone. Let them do their thing."

At most, Jennings and the Sooners have five games left in her final season. With three more wins, they'll have a fourth straight national title, making them the first team to ever accomplish that feat. If they're able to do that, there's a great chance that No. 23 will go down as one of the best players to ever wear the interlocking O-U, just like Alo before her. But right now, she doesn't have time to think about that as there's still a lot to play for this week.

"Yeah, I don't think about it. Something for later, for sure, " Jennings said with a smile. "Definitely an honor when I see it up on social media. When I'm in the moment, I don't think about anything except just fighting for this team."