One tweet from Washington D.C. Gonzaga quarterback Caleb Williams let OU fans know now it’s OK to celebrate.

For the last few months, there have been promises of fireworks for Oklahoma recruiting on July 4. And it didn’t matter if almost everybody knew the secret, what mattered is that it would still happen.

The No. 1-ranked quarterback in the country announced his commitment to the Sooners, giving Lincoln Riley the face of the #LincUp21 class at long last.

Riley didn’t search far and wide to find the right guy for the 2021 class. The Sooners only offered two in Williams and No. 2-ranked quarterback Brock Vandagriff.

After Vandagriff initially committed to OU and then decommitted on New Year’s Day, all eyes for OU turned toward Williams.

It was a balancing act, for sure, as Riley still kept in contact with Williams even when Vandagriff was pledged to the Sooners. Not burning that relationship obviously turned out to be the right move and allowed OU to jump right in the thick of things.

Following an early-March visit to Norman, marking Williams’ third trip to Norman, it felt like the writing was on the wall. He would cut down his list to five schools. Then he’d do the same for his final three, but it never felt like OU was in any kind of jeopardy of missing out.

Even though it took until Saturday for Williams to make the OU commitment public, his handprints are all over the 2021 class as it feels like he either has connections with every top recruit or is learning to get to know any top targets from the OU staff.

Williams is coming off winning the MVP at the prestigious Elite 11 event last week in Nashville, showing everyone why he is the top-ranked signal-caller in the country.

The addition of Williams gives OU two five-star recruits for the class as wide receiver Mario Williams made his announcement nearly two months ago.

Now OU fans wait for the dominoes to fall. All along, the thought process has been Caleb Williams is going to be the catalyst to the class taking off.

He’s in, time to see what happens.