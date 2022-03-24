Another IMG Star in Norman

At the recent Dallas Under Armour camp he talked a bit about his upcoming trip and his developing relationship with the Sooners.

ARLINGTON, Texas - Oklahoma has a pair of former in-state products who are getting ready to shine for Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy in Stacy Gage and David Stone . But this week a Texan currently at IMG will be making his way to Norman. That player is the nation's No. 16 overall prospect, Jordon Johnson-Rubell .

"It’s been very good with coach (Brent) Venables and Jay Valai up there," Johnson-Rubell said. "(Oklahoma) offered when I went up last summer with the old coaching staff.

"(This trip) is about getting a feel for the staff and being around the new guys. And this time I can kind of ‘visit visit’, last year I was focused on an offer. It's just seeing the area and getting a chance to talk to all of the coaches."

For one Sooner staffer there is already some relationship from his time at another national power.

"At Alabama, I had a relationship (with Valai) and he’s from Texas so he likes his Texas guys anywhere he is going," he explained.

The nation's No. 2 cornerback in the 2024 class will be visiting Norman with his mother and sisters and says that his early impressions of Oklahoma's new head coach definitely help his impression of the Sooners.

"He’s very enthusiastic, he’s loud, excited about things. I like that he is a defensive coach. I like that about him," he said.

And Johnson-Rubell is clear about what he's looking for during his visit.

"Seeing how their family is for sure, the campus, and seeing my career path in sports medicine – I want to be a physical therapist," he said. "You know how physical therapists help players in different sports, I want to stay close to sports."

The current Florida inhabitant says that he'll also be hitting Texas next month and admits there is a Southern feel to his recruitment though one school to the north has his attention.

"Yes sir, staying south would be a good thing for me but going north to like Ohio State could be good too," Johnson-Rubell said.

The state of Florida's No. 6 prospect, and No. 4 from IMG in the 2024 class, says that his time at the national powerhouse program has been a growing process.

"IMG has been going very well, college preparation is a big thing, (I love) watching my brothers compete."