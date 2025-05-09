Advertisement
Published May 9, 2025
Friday Film Room: 2026 LB offer Ben Wenzel
Bryan Clinton  •  OUInsider
The summer months are approaching, and with that comes official visit season. One of the latest prospects to lock in an OV with the Sooners is 2026 linebacker prospect Ben Wenzel out of Appleton, Wisconsin.

Wenzel is the No. 4 player in the state of Wisconsin, and despite just a handful of Power Four offers, has the attention of the Sooners' staff.

While he's not the only prospect that Oklahoma is looking at at the position, Wenzel is one to keep an eye on. So, this week, we'll focus on him for the Friday Film Room.

Previous Weeks: Mason James, Kaydin Jones, Jaden O'Neal, Jake Kreul, Valdin Sone, Jabari Brady, Braxton Lindsey

Let's take a closer look at Wenzel's film and see what stands out.


TALE OF THE TAPE

MEASURABLES

According to the Rivals database, Wenzel checks in at 6-foot-3, 218 pounds.

2024 SEASON STATISTICS

83 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2 Forced Fumbles

OTHER NOTABLE OFFERS

Wisconsin, Kansas

