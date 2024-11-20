Availability report: Alabama

NORMAN — The availability report is again lengthy for Oklahoma ahead of Saturday's matchup with Alabama.

This week, the key names are Deion Burks, Jovantae Barnes and Michael Tarquin. Barnes is questionable, Burks is doubtful, while Tarquin isn’t listed.

A "probable" designation indicates a player is "likely to play barring any setbacks," according to the conference. A "questionable" designation indicates a player is "uncertain" to play, while a "doubtful" designation means a player is unlikely to play.

Jalil Farooq and Deion Burks made their long-awaited returns two weeks ago against Missouri. Farooq played just 27 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, and sat out the majority of the second half as he continues to recover from the broken foot he suffered in August.

Burks played 55 of 63 possible snaps, but his status was a bit more unclear after he left the game late in the fourth quarter with an apparent head injury. Now, he appears on track to miss his fifth game of the season.

OU head coach Brent Venables expressed optimism Tuesday that Farroq’s workload could increase over the final two weeks of the season.

The running back rotation will be something to monitor. Jovantae Barnes' unexpected absence against Missouri was significant, and it's unclear what his workload will be against Missouri. Gavin Sawchuk hasn't played since the South Carolina game last month as he's missed four consecutive games. Without Sawchuk and Barnes last week, it was the true freshman duo of Taylor Tatum and Xavier Robinson that took the bulk of the work.

However, Sawchuk appears primed to be available, while Barnes will be a player to continue monitoring.

Michael Tarquin is a key name to monitor through the rest of the week, but appears on track to play. Tarquin has missed the last two games with an injury and was listed as questionable last week but ultimately ended up not playing against Missouri. Tarquin’s return would be a huge boost to the Sooners’ offensive line.

Joshua Bates is also listed as questionable.

Nic Anderson, Jayden Gibson, Gentry Williams, Jacob Sexton, Jake Taylor, Kendel Dolby and Geirrean Hatchett continue to be listed as out for the Sooners.

The Sooners kickoff against Alabama at 6:30 p.m. CT (ABC).

