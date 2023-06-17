Here’s a look at some of the questions facing the Sooners’ tight ends in 2023:

Stogner previously played three seasons for OU before transferring to South Carolina last season. His return is critical, as he has previous experience in Norman, and the Sooners’ tight end room dealt with massive injuries during the spring.

But Willis has exhausted his eligibility, making 2023 the third consecutive season that the Sooners have to replace their starting tight end. Fortunately for them, they have a ready-made replacement in Austin Stogner .

Brayden Willis was a revelation for the Sooners’ offense in 2022, posting career-high numbers in receptions (39), receiving yards (514) and touchdowns (7). He led the team in receiving touchdowns and finished second in yards and receptions.

Oklahoma got an unexpected level of production from its tight end position last season.

Editor's Note : This is the sixth part in a series examining every Oklahoma position group heading into 2023. The previous installments covered wide receiver, running back , linebacker , defensive end and safety .

1. Can Stogner replace Willis’ role in the offense?

One thing is for sure. Stogner has proven himself as a productive tight end.

During his initial three-year stint with OU, Stogner caught 47 passes for 654 yards and eight scores. He had a career-best season in 2020, catching 26 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns. Stogner had a solid year in his lone season with South Carolina, catching 20 passes.

For the Sooners’ offense to reach its ceiling next season, they’re going to need a big year from Stogner.

OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby leaned heavily on Willis last season. Willis played 809 snaps last season per Pro Football Focus, the fourth most of any OU offensive player, and he was used all over the field. Lebby even deployed Willis at times as a wide receiver, as a fullback or even under center as a quarterback in the wildcat formation.

“It's very hard (to replace Willis),” OU tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley said. “It helps having a guy like Stog. He’s a very similar type of player. They're both veterans. They know football. So you're not having to teach them the little details of inside zone or pass protection or whatever it is. They can step out there. They know how to play the game. They know how to play the techniques.

“Again, it’s just adjusting to the new offense, the way we call it and especially the tempo that we got.”

Stogner’s potential in the offense isn’t the only benefit of his return. His experience and familiarity with OU are huge factors, particularly for a tight end room that features several young players.

But if there’s anybody who can replace Willis’ production, it’s Stogner.

2. Can the Sooners develop depth behind Stogner?

Outside of Willis, there weren’t any tight ends that made an impact in the passing game last season. Non-Willis tight ends accounted for five catches in 2022. Daniel Parker Jr., who’s no longer with the team, caught four of them for 28 yards.

But that doesn’t mean the Sooners wouldn’t benefit from having another weapon outside of Stogner.

The Sooners’ other tight end options don’t have a ton of on-field experience. Texas A&M transfer Blake Smith would be the closest thing, but he only caught two passes in his three seasons with the Aggies.

Smith did make a highlight play during the spring game, catching a 25-yard touchdown from Dillon Gabriel despite wearing a cast on his right arm. Behind Smith, the Sooners lack experience but have some talent.

Jason Llewellyn and Kaden Helms are a pair of second-year guys who were rated as four-star prospects by Rivals out of high school. Helms had a catch for four yards last season, while Llewellyn was mostly limited to a special teams role. Both, however, missed the spring with injuries.