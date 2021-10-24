Brown's Biggest Night

Oklahoma currently has 20 commitments between the 2022 and 2023 classes and as we do every year it's time for Future Sooners to review each of their games and see how things are going as they start to hit their stride. Take a look and see who shined brightest and took home this week's MVP.

The Skinny: Durango crushed Sierra, 64-0 in a game that the Demons led 36-0 before the end of the first quarter. Next Week: Durango (6-2) is traveling to Colorado Springs Mitchell.

The Skinny: In a change of roles, Brice was playing receiver on Friday night and had an unbelievable 7 receptions for 202 yards and a 68-yard touchdown. But it wasn't enough as Seguin fell to Mansfield Timberview 56-23. Next Week: Seguin (3-4) is hosting Aledo.

The Skinny: In the biggest game in the country this week, Mater Dei went toe to toe with fellow national top 10 team, Servite. In a classic, Mater Dei came out on top 46-37 with Brown having his biggest game of the year with 151 yards rushing and a 22-yard touchdown. Next Week: Mater Dei (7-0) is hosting JSerra Catholic. WEEK 8 MVP

The Skinny: Brownlow-Dindy is recovering from an injury but that didn't stop Lakeland from another big win, this time downing Bartow 38-14. Next Week: Lakeland (7-1) is hosting Kathleen.

The Skinny: Bixby who was up 49-0 at half didn't ask much from Hasz as they crushed yet another opponent, this time Muskogee, 56-14. Next Week: Bixby (8-0) is traveling to Ponca City.

The Skinny: Helms and Bellevue West just keep rolling this time crushing Lincoln high 48-6. On the night Helms had two catches for 36-yards and a touchdown. Next Week: West (8-1) is hosting Pappillion-Lavista in the first round of the Nebraska Class A playoffs.

The Skinny: West Orange-Stark putting up their biggest number of the year as they downed Liberty 73-7. On the night he saw his teammate, running back Elijah Gales, break the school's career rushing record. Next Week: West Orange-Stark (7-1) is traveling to Bridge City.

The Skinny: Inniss is starting to settle in at quarterback for Heritage and helped the Patriots to a 56-0 win over Boynton Beach in which he had a 45-yard touchdown run and a 7-yard touchdown pass. Next Week: American Heritage (4-3) is hosting Ft. Lauderdale Stranahan.

The Skinny: Lemon had a big night with seven receptions for 119 yards and three touchdowns as Los Al took out Huntington Beach 49-14. Next Week: Los Alamitos (8-1) is hosting Newport Harbor.

The Skinny: Another week and another dominant defensive performance from Lewis and the Carthage defense. Lewis had a sack and his defense surrendered just 41 yards of offense in the second half. Next Week: Carthage (7-0) is traveling to Madisonville.

The Skinny: Aledo just ran over winless Waco University 65-14. It seems likely that Llewellyn didn't see a lot of the field. Next Week: Aledo (8-0) is traveling to Arlington Seguin.

The Skinny: McKinzie and the Cooper defense stifled another opponent as they downed Wichita Falls 52-21. Next Week: Cooper (7-1) is traveling to Abilene Wylie.

The Skinny: Moore and Los Alamitos kept rolling as they downed Huntington Beach 49-14 while Moore had a rushing touchdown. Next Week: Los Alamitos (8-1) is hosting Newport Harbor.

The Skinny: Moore and St. Frances had the week off. Next Week: St. Frances (5-1) is hosting West Toronto Prep.

The Skinny: Nelson had his first historic night as he set Los Alamitos' new career passing touchdown record (60) on a night that he went 12-19 for 214 yards and three touchdowns while the Griffins downed Huntington Beach 49-14. Next Week: Los Alamitos (8-1) is hosting Newport Harbor.

The Skinny: Hendrickson ended a tough run with a 28-21 win over Austin Anderson. Roberts was disruptive in stretches for the Hawks. Next Week: Hendrickson (3-5) is hosting Leander.

The Skinny: Rowe and Union's defense fell down early 14-7, to Norman North but they wouldn't allow another score and downed the Timberwolves, 30-14. Next Week: Union (7-1) is hosting Southmoore.

The Skinny: Sawchuk and Valor just keep rolling in district play as they crushed Rock Canyon 43-10. Sawchuk had another huge night with 21 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Next Week: Valor Christian (9-0) is hosting ThunderRidge.

The Skinny: Sexton and the Antlers had a hard fought matchup with Del City and came up just short, 35-28. Next Week: Deer Creek (6-2) is traveling to Lawton.

The Skinny: Spears-Jennings and Broken Arrow won a tough fought battle against Edmond Santa Fe, 47-42. Spears-Jennings did his part with nine receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Next Week: Broken Arrow (5-3) is traveling to Norman.

The Skinny: Another week another dominant Gorman win as they clinched their league title beating No. 5 Foothill 59-0. Next Week: Gorman (8-1) is hosting Faith Lutheran on Thu., Oct. 28.

The Skinny: Webb and Trinity Christian have their first losing streak of the season after falling to fellow top 5 team, Riverside, 28-20. Webb had 18 carries for 91 yards and a 16-yard touchdown to make it a one-score game late in the fourth quarter. Next Week: Trinity Christian (6-3) is traveling to Tallahassee Lincoln.