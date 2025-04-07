Isaiah Sategna hoping to be big play receiver: 'That's my speciality'

That touchdown came in a 24-14 win over Auburn, when he took the top off the Tigers' defense for a 58-yard score.

Sategna showed some flashes during his three years at Arkansas, particularly last season. He emerged as a full-time starter last season and enjoyed career numbers across the board, finishing with 37 receptions for 491 yards and a touchdown (13.3 yards per reception).

The Sooners are hoping they can further unlock that big-play potential with Sategna.

“John likes to push the ball downfield, and that’s my specialty — big plays — and just being explosive," Sategna said. "I feel like this is the perfect offense to suit my gameplay.”

The spring has been the transfer receiver's first opportunity to get on-field reps with quarterback John Mateer , who certainly isn't afraid to take shots down the field. That's a style of play that Sategna is comfortable in.

He wants to be a big-play threat for the Sooners.

NORMAN — It's only been a few weeks since Isaiah Sategna arrived in Norman, but he knows how he can fit in Oklahoma's offense.

Those were the kind of plays Sategna made at Fayetteville High School. He totaled 3,261 yards and 25 touchdowns on 172 receptions, averaging nearly 19 yards per catch.

But he didn't get to utilize his downfield ability much at Arkansas. He was primarily a short-yardage option, and nearly 93% of his snaps came as a slot receiver. Of his 54 targets, 33 of his targets had a depth of nine yards or fewer. Only 13 of his targets had a depth beyond 20 yards.

His fit in the offense has been a question, given that the Sooners already have a slot receiver in Deion Burks. But Sategna is confident he's a lot more than just a slot receiver.

“At my prior institution, they had me run a lot of slot," Sategna said. "That’s what I have on film right now, but that’s not all I can do. I can move inside, outside—wherever. I’m a playmaker, so wherever you want to put me, I feel comfortable.”

If Sategna can be a big-play threat, it would certainly open a lot of options for Mateer and new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. The Mateer-Arbuckle duo proved they had an affinity for explosive plays last season, and it led Washington State as one of the most productive offenses in football. Mateer finished 10th nationally in yards per completion (14), and he was tied for fifth in passing plays of 30 yards or more (26). It was a big reason why the Cougars finished 16th in passing offense (276.1 yards per game) and sixth in scoring offense (36.6 points per game).

As the Sooners were tasked with rebuilding the receiver room through the transfer portal, Sategna was an attractive option as a veteran with SEC experience who could also help on special teams. Now they're hoping they can utilize everything in his skillset.

"(He's) one of the fastest dudes," Mateer said. "So I think he's doing really good. I think he's been helping us a lot. He'll be able to move around. I'm just excited for him. He can catch the ball, he can run fast. Need people like that."

Mateer and Sategna building a rapport this spring has been an important development for the offense.

“From Day 1, you just knew John was different," Sategna said. "Just the way he carries himself, just the aura that comes with him, it’s just crazy. Everybody knows he’s that guy, and whenever he’s on the field, you can see that too.”

The Sooners added Sategna knowing he was a slot receiver, but they need versatility as they hope to move forward after a rough offensive campaign in 2024. Sategna has already found comfort with the Sooners — it's just about finding out everywhere he can help.

“I’ve been in a lot of offenses, so all the plays that we’ve run, I’ve already run it before," Sategna said. "It’s just the detail of how Coach Arbuckle wants it. That’s the biggest thing for me right now.”

