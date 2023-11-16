1. The last few weeks I’ve started this piece with my thoughts on Jeff Lebby. In media sessions after the game, he’d said that he doesn’t listen to the social media or fan noise. He’s taking the “don’t take criticism from people you wouldn’t seek out for advice” approach. That’s what you like to hear, as social media has tried to fire a different coordinator at OU for each of the past three seasons. What’s weird is that I simply don’t believe him. The play calling against West Virginia looked nothing like what we saw during previous games. Drake Stoops (more on him in a second) didn’t have one target behind the line of scrimmage, we ran the ball effectively with Gavin Sawchuk, and we even used the tight end! To summarize, Lebby stuck with what was working, and he has had tendencies to get away from what was working in the past. The result was Oklahoma’s highest offensive output since September 29th, 2018 when Kyler Murray and the boys put up 66 points on the Baylor Bears. I have my own predictions of what Lebby is doing in 2024, but maybe that performance was enough to get the For Sale signs out of his yard.

2. Barring something insane happening, Dillon Gabriel will not be receiving an invite to New York for the Heisman ceremony. That shouldn’t take away from what has been the best season of his historically-prolific career. Dillon now sits at No. 10 on the all-time passing yards list. Depending on how many games he has left this year, he could climb as high as #7. Many are saying, 'Well he’s been in college forever”, but that’s a lazy dismissal of his impressive output. Dillon is in his fifth year, but he played a shortened Covid season and also missed nearly an entire season with a collarbone injury. He’s played 48 games, or the equivalent of four regular seasons. He’s played nine less games than Bo Nix, ten less games than Sam Hartman, and five less games than Burnt-Orange-Jesus Colt McCoy. He has scored 36 total touchdowns this year, completed over 70% of his passes, and ranks fourth nationally in quarterback rating. He just set a single-game school record with 8 touchdowns and he didn’t do it against East Popcorn Tech. I say all of that to say this: I think it’s wild that Sooner Fans want to push out one of the most efficient, historically prolific and experienced quarterbacks in the country as we head into the SEC so we can turn to an unknown, inexperienced commodity. I’m not saying people are wrong, but it does seem legitimately illogical. Can we at least agree on that?

3. The Oklahoma State game was Stoops’s best game of his career, until it wasn’t. The former walk-on now leads the Big 12 in receptions and is tied with Texas’s A.D. Mitchell for the touchdown lead. He is only 98 yards short of the Big 12 lead for receiving yards. The last time a Big 12 wide receiver accomplished the conference receiving triple crown was in 2007 when Michael Crabtree won his first Biletnikoff Award. Stoops has surged the last two weeks but the 10-reception, 164-yard, three-touchdown performance has put him in reach of something that Dede Westbrook, Ceedee Lamb, Corey Coleman, Justin Blackmon, James Washington, Tyler Lockett and others did not accomplish in their illustrious careers. I think we can put all of the “will Drake Stoops get drafted” questions to bed.

4. As long as we’re on the topic of guys who had their best game of the season against Oklahoma State and had an even better game against West Virginia, let’s talk about Sawchuk. The talented redshirt freshman finally got loose against the Pokes, but over half of his 111 yards game on one carry. Against West Virginia, Sawchuk averaged 6.1 yards per carry on a career-high 22 carries. His longest carry of the day was only 30 yards, but it shows how consistent he was with picking up chunk after chunk on the ground. He should buy McKade Mettauer and Jacob Sexton a cup of coffee or something because they opened up the right side of the line time and time again. It seems that the offensive line has strung together a nice stretch of games and have done so by leaning on youngsters like Sexton and Cayden Green. That’s a great sign for the future of the OL.

5. Danny Stutsman came back and COINCIDENTALLY the defense played their best game since the last time he was on the field. That whole side of the ball plays faster, more confident and more violent when he is out there. Danny led the team in tackles and tackles for loss, but outside of his own impressive production, his leadership and command might have made the biggest impact. With Kip Lewis’s emergence, and Jaren Kanak taking advantage of his off-the-bench role, this linebacking corps is SALTY when healthy. While many are wrapped up with whether Gabriel will return next season, I think Danny’s return is infinitely more important to the 2024 success of the Oklahoma football program. So remember, when writing those Christmas lists, make sure and include a Stutsman return somewhere near the top.