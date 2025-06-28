Despite his lean to Oregon, Beau Jandreau says "God called me" to Oklahoma

When the Sooners picked up a commitment from three-star LB Beau Jandreau on Monday, it probably felt a bit like a formality. OU already held a pledge from his twin brother, three-star safety Niko Jandreau.

What were the odds Beau would choose to walk a different path than his brother and best friend? And yet the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton product says he came rather close to doing just that.

“It was really between OU and Oregon coming in, and I was leaning pretty hard towards Oregon at the time," Jandreau explained. "But I don’t know, it was always that feeling — having OU in the back of my mind, with Niko there. That’s why I felt God called me. Even in talking to my mentors, every time we’d speak about the process, OU would always come to my mind [because of] the core values I had. That’s what OU always aligned with.”

Thus, when Jandreau got on campus for his official visit last weekend, he officially shut down his recruitment and committed to Oklahoma. At the time, he became the twelfth commit of the 2026 cycle for the Sooners, and the class has since grown to fourteen members with the additions of four-star DE Daniel Norman and four-star OT Deacon Schmitt.

According to Oklahoma's internal research, Jandreau and his brother will be the first pair of twins ever to wear the crimson and cream. The Sooners have rostered many a set of brothers over the years, but it's believed that OU's illustrious football program has never rostered a set of twins.

“We’re going to be the first pair of twins at OU; we’re making history," Jandreau remarked. "That’s what they said when they looked it up. We really feed off of each other, and what are the chances that you get to go play at a program like Oklahoma and play with your twin brother at the same time? They see me and my brother as culture-setters, just because of the way we work and the process we go through every day in high school. Natural leaders. They see me and Niko taking that role on, being tone-setters and culture-setters, bringing OU back to where it used to be. They see me as an inside backer, playing MIKE and WILL, because they cross-train at both of those positions. So I’ll be playing both.”