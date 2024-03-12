Drafted or undrafted, Drake Stoops is prepared to seize the opportunity
Drake Stoops was never supposed to be the guy that led Oklahoma in receiving yards over an entire season. He was never supposed to be a scholarship athlete that everyone pointed to as the dude on the field.
No, he was supposed to be a preferred walk-on who lives in the immense shadow of his father, who all but built the program that Drake so proudly presented for the last six years.
However, when the 5-foot-10, 189-pound wideout takes his final steps out of the Everest Center as an active member of the Sooners' football program, he'll leave a legacy of his own and one that he can be damned proud of.
Born and raised in Norman, Stoops will now wait to see if his name is called in the 2024 NFL Draft next month. If and when that time comes, he'll leave the place he's called home for his entire life. For the sixth-year senior, there are more memories and moments in the space around him now than he could possibly recall in the moment. However, the important ones find their way to the top of his mind as he reflects on what he'll remember most about Oklahoma.
"Everything. There's so many phases of my life that have been here," Stoops said with a bittersweet smile. "In terms of being a player, just the people. All my teammates, all my coaches. That's what I'll always remember. Especially the teammates. Just being able to bond. Football's such a hard spot, and it's year-round, and the offseason is grueling. Just being close with your guys, it's kinda like a fraternity you'll have for the rest of your life.
"I'll never forget the memories I made here, especially off the field and in the locker room, all that, especially on the field. The sorrows of defeat and all the great triumphs we've had like OU-Texas, all those crazy memories, and all those crazy wins. You share that with your buddies. It's a bond that can never be broken."
Over the last half-decade at OU, there have been all kinds of changes, whether for better or for worse. Stoops has seen it all. He's been an integral part of it all. Over the last two seasons, 12 played as big a role in the locker room as anyone that's come through Norman. That was something molded in him over time. There aren't many players out there that have seen as much college football as Stoops.
During his time as a Sooner, he's recorded receptions from Kyler Murray, Austin Kendall, Jalen Hurts, Tanner Mordecai, Spencer Rattler, Caleb Williams, Dillon Gabriel, Davis Beville, and Jackson Arnold. How many NFL wide receivers catch live passes from 10 quarterbacks over the course of their career?
That kind of experience is earned. There's nothing easy about staying committed to the process for six years, especially when that process got flipped on its head in the latter part of his career. Despite the changes to the staff, scheme, and certainly the quarterback room, Stoops kept his head down and kept working. He didn't let distractions get in the way of reaching his goals. Now, when asked what advice he'd give to future Sooners who will follow in his footsteps, Stoops passed that bit of wisdom forward.
"I'd tell them to just put their head down and go to work," Stoops replied. "Don't allow any distractions. Really cut yourself off for those two months until that. Focus on just that.
"All you need to do is run fast and jump far and then also work on your craft so when you do those football-related drills, you're ready for those... just embrace it. Because you don't wanna have any regret. You only get one shot at it. Just put your head down, put the blinders on and go to work."
For Stoops, Tuesday was the moment. All of his hard work and dedication to the process trickled down to the moment when all eyes were on him. Sure, the Shrine Bowl gave him a chance to get some work in with scouts and coaches in attendance, but Oklahoma's Pro Day was the best chance he'll get to put his talents on display. That's because, despite leading the Sooners with 84 receptions for 962 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023, Stoops was snubbed from the NFL Combine.
"It seemed like everybody was pretty worked up about it," Stoops remarked about not receiving an invite to Indianapolis. "I can’t allow myself to get mad, sad about it. At the end of the day, had the opportunity at Pro Day. That’s what I had my eyes set on so I just continued to train and get ready for this. At the end of the day, it’s still an opportunity, just like the Combine. It’s the same drill, running routes, and all that. At the end of the day, I was just preparing for all that. It was what it was."
Drake didn't put up eye-popping numbers at Pro Day. His 8-foot-11-inch broad jump, 4.67 40-yard dash, and 30-inch vertical don't distinguish him from the other prospects in the 2024 draft class.
What does, though, is his ability to create separation in his routes, his proven track record of making tough catches, his quick recognition of man and zone coverages, his leadership qualities, and his relentless pursuit of excellence.
"Something that people like is my ability to diagnose, especially zones and option routes, finding the weak spot," Stoops said of conversations he's had with NFL teams. "Just being able to get open and be able to improvise after the play and in scramble drill. That's definitely something that's kinda like an intangible.
"Also, being able to in a one-on-one situation, man coverage, be able to stay tight to someone at the top and as soon as I get out of my break, there's separation. In the NFL you don't need much. The quarterbacks are that good and that on time. that's definitely one of my strong suits, and I'll continue to work on the things I'm deficient in and continue to try to build myself where I'm weak."
If "Drake Stoops" booms over the loudspeakers at the draft next month, it won't be because of his 40-yard dash or the three-cone drill. It will be the years of perfecting his craft and working tirelessly to be ready, both mentally and physically, for the moment that only 0.016 percent of draft-eligible players get to experience.
"I'll be ready mentally," he promised. "I'll be ready physically. Leading up to the draft, I think I'll be at peace. Whatever happens is gonna happen. God has a plan, and it's not really up to me.
"Whether I'm drafted or undrafted, I think an opportunity will arise, and that's all that matters. I mean, shoot, I walked on at Oklahoma, and now I'm here talking to you guys. At the end of the day, all I need is an opportunity."