Drake Stoops was never supposed to be the guy that led Oklahoma in receiving yards over an entire season. He was never supposed to be a scholarship athlete that everyone pointed to as the dude on the field.

No, he was supposed to be a preferred walk-on who lives in the immense shadow of his father, who all but built the program that Drake so proudly presented for the last six years.

However, when the 5-foot-10, 189-pound wideout takes his final steps out of the Everest Center as an active member of the Sooners' football program, he'll leave a legacy of his own and one that he can be damned proud of.

Born and raised in Norman, Stoops will now wait to see if his name is called in the 2024 NFL Draft next month. If and when that time comes, he'll leave the place he's called home for his entire life. For the sixth-year senior, there are more memories and moments in the space around him now than he could possibly recall in the moment. However, the important ones find their way to the top of his mind as he reflects on what he'll remember most about Oklahoma.

"Everything. There's so many phases of my life that have been here," Stoops said with a bittersweet smile. "In terms of being a player, just the people. All my teammates, all my coaches. That's what I'll always remember. Especially the teammates. Just being able to bond. Football's such a hard spot, and it's year-round, and the offseason is grueling. Just being close with your guys, it's kinda like a fraternity you'll have for the rest of your life.

"I'll never forget the memories I made here, especially off the field and in the locker room, all that, especially on the field. The sorrows of defeat and all the great triumphs we've had like OU-Texas, all those crazy memories, and all those crazy wins. You share that with your buddies. It's a bond that can never be broken."

Over the last half-decade at OU, there have been all kinds of changes, whether for better or for worse. Stoops has seen it all. He's been an integral part of it all. Over the last two seasons, 12 played as big a role in the locker room as anyone that's come through Norman. That was something molded in him over time. There aren't many players out there that have seen as much college football as Stoops.

During his time as a Sooner, he's recorded receptions from Kyler Murray, Austin Kendall, Jalen Hurts, Tanner Mordecai, Spencer Rattler, Caleb Williams, Dillon Gabriel, Davis Beville, and Jackson Arnold. How many NFL wide receivers catch live passes from 10 quarterbacks over the course of their career?

That kind of experience is earned. There's nothing easy about staying committed to the process for six years, especially when that process got flipped on its head in the latter part of his career. Despite the changes to the staff, scheme, and certainly the quarterback room, Stoops kept his head down and kept working. He didn't let distractions get in the way of reaching his goals. Now, when asked what advice he'd give to future Sooners who will follow in his footsteps, Stoops passed that bit of wisdom forward.

"I'd tell them to just put their head down and go to work," Stoops replied. "Don't allow any distractions. Really cut yourself off for those two months until that. Focus on just that.

"All you need to do is run fast and jump far and then also work on your craft so when you do those football-related drills, you're ready for those... just embrace it. Because you don't wanna have any regret. You only get one shot at it. Just put your head down, put the blinders on and go to work."