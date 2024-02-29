Kelvin Sampson has turned the Houston Cougars into one of the nation's premier basketball programs since taking over as head coach in 2014.

His staff at Houston includes two former standout Sooners, Hollis Price and Quannas White, who were key pieces in OU's run to the Final Four (2002) and Elite Eight (2003) during Sampson's time in Norman.

With that staff, particularly over the past half-decade, Houston has become a powerhouse, winning four regular season championships and two AAC Tournament Championships since 2018-19 and a trip to the Sweet Sixteen or better in every tournament since then.

In short, Sampson had UH rolling before they had the Big 12 patch on their uniforms.

The 2023-24 season has served as Houston's ascent into their new conference, and at the risk of sounding cheesy, no, Houston, there isn't a problem. Sampson and the Cougars have rolled to a 25-3 (12-3 Big 12) record and are the No. 1 team in the land in this week's AP Top 25.

It hasn't come without major tests, though, as they're 7-3 against Quad 1 and opponents and a perfect 7-0 against Quad 2.

Despite playing in the toughest basketball league in the country all season long, the most difficult game of the season for Kelvin Sampson, at least from an emotional standpoint, may very well be the matchup vs. Oklahoma (19-9, 7-8 Big 12) on Saturday.

Sampson was the head coach at Oklahoma from 1994-2006, leading the Sooners to nine consecutive 20-win seasons and 11 NCAA Tournament appearances in his 12 years there.

Going back to a place where he won 279 games and still holds the highest winning percentage in school history (.719) will be tough, and he's not shying away from the fact.

"I think my focus is... I mean, it's not a normal game," Sampson told media on Thursday. "I'm not gonna sit here and say that. This is a place that our family spent 12 years. A lot of dear friends, and a lot of dear friends that have passed away too. Actually, that's kind of what I thought of at first."

Sampson listed a few friends, including Toby Keith, who "are gone now," as he makes his return to Norman.

"There's still a lot of people there on staff that were there and are still there. I had the good fortune to coach with Bob Stoops, Hall of Fame football coach, Sherri Coale, Hall of Fame Women's basketball coach, and Patty Gasso, Hall of Fame softball coach. We were all on the same staff. Johnny Duncan, Steve Owens, and Joe Castiglione were my bosses..."

Sampson paused, trying to gather himself as his emotions got the better of him.

"But the relationship with the players trumps all that. I've heard from a lot of them, and that's the part of it. But the key is not letting that distract you from the main goal of going on this trip. There's a basketball game to play, and it's about the players."

A few moments later, Sampson was asked to expand on a couple of the relationships that he built during his time with the Sooners and had to pause several times to gather his composure after reliving fond memories with Oklahoma legend Ryan Minor, who passed back in December, and other friends that have passed on since he's visited.

"One thing I've noticed about getting old is you cry more," Sampson said, gathering himself. "When I was younger, that didn't happen. It's a byproduct of being almost 69, I guess."

The memories continued to flood in as Sampson recollected his tenure at OU, and between pauses and smiles, he painted a picture of what it will be like to step foot in a place with so much history for him and his family.

"You start thinking about your 12 years there, and those things will inevitably come into my mind," Sampson said, wiping his face. "I'm excited for the Oklahoma fans to see Hollis (Price) and Quannas (White), and Kellen and Lauren (Sampson), because that's where they spent their formative years. it's Kellen and Lauren's hometown. They say, 'Where are you from?' and they'd say, "Norman, Oklahoma." That's their school, that's their town, and they're proud of it."

"There's nobody that follows Oklahoma football more on Saturdays than Kellen. He wears these kids out about Oklahoma and the Sooners. [Hollis], Quannas, and Lauren are right there with him. So, they dominate the staff meetings on Saturdays or practice when we play."

Wiping his eyes, Sampson steered the conversation back on course, bringing the focus back to Saturday's game against Porter Moser and the Sooners.

"All those things just bring your emotions out but, like I said, we've got a basketball game Saturday night and we're in the middle of finishing this season up with an unbelievable group of kids," Samspon said. "I've known Porter for a long time. Oklahoma's so lucky to have him as their head coach. He's one of the best coaches in the country and it should be a good game."

The Sooners and Cougars are set to tip at 7:01 p.m. (ESPN2) on Saturday night at the Lloyd Noble Center, and will be the penultimate home game of Oklahoma's 2023-24 season.