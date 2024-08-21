At long last, the Sooners have their crown jewel of the 2025 class. Their gradual and consistent pursuit of five-star OL Michael Fasusi, which began with a scholarship offer in January of 2023, paid off. Fasusi has announced his commitment to Oklahoma over Texas, Texas A&M, Missouri, Oregon and a laundry list of high-end Power 5 suitors. The 6-foot-6, 284-pound tackle from Lewisville (Texas) is the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 11 overall player in the nation, and he's the first Rivals five-star recruit that Bill Bedenbaugh has ever landed at Oklahoma. “He’s the best," Fasusi said of Bedenbaugh in a June interview with OUInsider's Brandon Drumm. "He cares so much about you and it shows in how hard he coaches you. [It's] why he is so good at developing offensive linemen. And Coach Bedenbaugh’s track record speaks for itself. Look at all the OU guys that are in the NFL or All-Pro’s right now. He coaches you hard, but he cares about you more than just as a player. That’s why I called him the GOAT."

Five-star OL and new Oklahoma commit Michael Fasusi (Parker Thune)

2025 marks the third consecutive recruiting cycle that Bedenbaugh has landed a top-100 overall talent on the offensive line, as he nabbed signatures from Cayden Green (No. 61 overall) in the 2023 class and Eddy Pierre-Louis (No. 34 overall) in the 2024 class. But Fasusi's addition is nonetheless a watershed one, as he's the highest-ranked tackle that Oklahoma has nabbed from the high school ranks in the modern recruiting era. Fasusi took his Oklahoma official visit in mid-June, and had high marks for the Sooners in the aftermath of the experience. That visit helped cement OU as the frontrunner in the process, and though it got hairy in the final weeks as the Longhorns and Aggies each made a hard push, nothing could deter Fasusi from choosing Bedenbaugh and Oklahoma. “You can tell they are organized and have things going in right direction," Fasusi told OUInsider following his OV to Norman. "It was a busy weekend, but I got to see a lot and they spent so much time making me and my family feel comfortable and at home. How they go about their business, you can see why they are so successful with the offensive line and with the program.”' Fasusi joins a phenomenal 2025 offensive line class for Oklahoma, as the Sooners had previously secured commitments from four-star tackles Ryan Fodje and Darius Afalava, as well as three-star interior mauler Owen Hollenbeck. Bedenbaugh is still in pursuit of blue-chip tackles Andrew Babalola and Austin Pay, so although Fasusi is undoubtedly a cornerstone for this class, he may not be the final piece of the puzzle. With Fasusi's addition, Oklahoma all but ensures a permanent spot in the top 10 of the Rivals national recruiting rankings. The Sooners now hold 23 total commits in the 2025 cycle, including four national top-100 players in Fasusi, Omarion Robinson, Cortez Mills and Trent Wilson.