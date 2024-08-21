PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Five-star OL Fasusi picks OU and Bill Bedenbaugh: "He's the best"

Parker Thune • OUInsider
Co-Publisher
@ParkerThune

At long last, the Sooners have their crown jewel of the 2025 class.

Their gradual and consistent pursuit of five-star OL Michael Fasusi, which began with a scholarship offer in January of 2023, paid off.

Fasusi has announced his commitment to Oklahoma over Texas, Texas A&M, Missouri, Oregon and a laundry list of high-end Power 5 suitors. The 6-foot-6, 284-pound tackle from Lewisville (Texas) is the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 11 overall player in the nation, and he's the first Rivals five-star recruit that Bill Bedenbaugh has ever landed at Oklahoma.

“He’s the best," Fasusi said of Bedenbaugh in a June interview with OUInsider's Brandon Drumm. "He cares so much about you and it shows in how hard he coaches you. [It's] why he is so good at developing offensive linemen. And Coach Bedenbaugh’s track record speaks for itself. Look at all the OU guys that are in the NFL or All-Pro’s right now. He coaches you hard, but he cares about you more than just as a player. That’s why I called him the GOAT."

Five-star OL and new Oklahoma commit Michael Fasusi
Five-star OL and new Oklahoma commit Michael Fasusi (Parker Thune)

2025 marks the third consecutive recruiting cycle that Bedenbaugh has landed a top-100 overall talent on the offensive line, as he nabbed signatures from Cayden Green (No. 61 overall) in the 2023 class and Eddy Pierre-Louis (No. 34 overall) in the 2024 class. But Fasusi's addition is nonetheless a watershed one, as he's the highest-ranked tackle that Oklahoma has nabbed from the high school ranks in the modern recruiting era.

Fasusi took his Oklahoma official visit in mid-June, and had high marks for the Sooners in the aftermath of the experience. That visit helped cement OU as the frontrunner in the process, and though it got hairy in the final weeks as the Longhorns and Aggies each made a hard push, nothing could deter Fasusi from choosing Bedenbaugh and Oklahoma.

“You can tell they are organized and have things going in right direction," Fasusi told OUInsider following his OV to Norman. "It was a busy weekend, but I got to see a lot and they spent so much time making me and my family feel comfortable and at home. How they go about their business, you can see why they are so successful with the offensive line and with the program.”'

Fasusi joins a phenomenal 2025 offensive line class for Oklahoma, as the Sooners had previously secured commitments from four-star tackles Ryan Fodje and Darius Afalava, as well as three-star interior mauler Owen Hollenbeck. Bedenbaugh is still in pursuit of blue-chip tackles Andrew Babalola and Austin Pay, so although Fasusi is undoubtedly a cornerstone for this class, he may not be the final piece of the puzzle.

With Fasusi's addition, Oklahoma all but ensures a permanent spot in the top 10 of the Rivals national recruiting rankings. The Sooners now hold 23 total commits in the 2025 cycle, including four national top-100 players in Fasusi, Omarion Robinson, Cortez Mills and Trent Wilson.

