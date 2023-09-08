One of the best reflections on an FBS football program is when its former players go on to the next level and have success.

There aren't many schools out there that have the number of former players in the NFL that Oklahoma does, and even fewer have alumni who are as successful as former Sooners are.

This week, the NFL is kicking off its 2023 season, and one former Sooners appears to have landed a starting job with the 2022 NFC North Champions.

Brian Asamoah, who played in 37 games for OU from 2019-2021, has been listed by the Minnesota Vikings as a starting linebacker heading into 2023.

After being selected with the 66th overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Asamoah flashed with above-average lateral speed and a nose for the football.

Despite not starting a game in '22, Asamoah appeared in 16 games and recorded 17 tackles in his rookie campaign, including nine solo stops.

Now, listed as a starter, Asamoah will obviously have a chance to expand his role in a big way, especially given how badly the Vikings' defense performed last season.

Over his career in Norman, Asamoah totaled 179 tackles, 13.0 TFLs, 5.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception, and five PBUs.