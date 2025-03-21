Friday Film Room: 2026 WR offer Jabari Brady

Spring football is back in Norman, Oklahoma, as the Sooners' practice sessions are in full swing through the dog days of March.
The return of spring activities also means that recruiting visits are starting to heat back up, and before long, the 2026 commitments will start piling up.
In this Friday Film Room series, I'll take a dive into the film on some of the Sooners' biggest targets and commits to give the reader a better understanding of what OU's staff might see in a kid.
Previous Weeks: Mason James, Kaydin Jones, Jaden O'Neal, Jake Kreul, Valdin Sone
This week, we keep things rolling with 2026 wide receiver Jabari Brady.
TALE OF THE TAPE
MEASURABLES
According to the Rivals database, Brady checks in at 6-foot-3, 203 pounds. He's a multi-sport athlete in high school, playing basketball and competing in track and field in addition to his time on the football field.
2024 SEASON STATISTICS
23 rec, 485 yards, 7 TDs
OTHER NOTABLE OFFERS
Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon