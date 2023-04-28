When Wanya Morris puts it all together, there are few offensive tackles who can match the athletic gifts he has. Tennessee got to see it for two seasons, and Oklahoma had glimpses as well during his two years in Norman. Morris had to learn more than anything under offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, but he stuck with it and started to show the signs of how good he can be in 2022. Now he becomes the next Bedenbaugh pupil to head to the league with Morris being chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round with the No. 92 overall pick in the NFL Draft. 2022 stats: Played in nine games, started in eight. Career stats: Played in 37 games, started in 27.

Morris was one of those rare freshmen who was ready to start as an offensive tackle. He did just that for the Vols before coming to OU following the 2020 season as the Sooners had recruited Morris aggressively coming out of high school. All the talent in the world, but the message in Norman has always been about doing things the right way, on and off the field. It didn’t work for Morris in 2021, but under Bedenbaugh and Brent Venables, Morris turned the corner last year. There were times he was simply dominant, pancaking people left and right. And when healthy, his good tape is as good as you’re going to find.