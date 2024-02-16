Following a 79-62 defeat against No. 12 Baylor, the No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners (18-7, 6-6) are set to regroup and face the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (19-6, 7-5) at home. In the loss to Baylor, the Sooners played without John Hugley, who remains doubtful for the upcoming game against Kansas. Adding to the injury concerns, Rivaldo Soares, who scored 17 points in 22 minutes, sustained what appeared to be a severe ankle injury, rendering him doubtful for this upcoming matchup as well. In their previous encounter, Kansas emerged victorious with a 78-66 win over Oklahoma. A significant disparity between the two teams was evident in turnovers, where the Jayhawks committed a mere 2, while the Sooners faced challenges with 11. Notably, Hunter Dickinson and K.J. Adams of Kansas displayed dominance, with Dickinson contributing 24 points and Adams adding 15. Kevin McCullar also made a substantial impact with 21 points. Despite commendable performances from Javian McCollum and Milos Uzan, who scored 17 and 15 points, respectively, it proved insufficient for the Sooners to secure the victory.

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts after being ejected in the second half (Michael C. Johnson)

Advertisement

In their recent outing, the Jayhawks suffered a decisive 79-50 defeat against Texas Tech in Lubbock. Adding to the setback, head coach Bill Self was ejected during the game. Kansas notably played without star player McCullar, who is anticipated to return for the upcoming matchup. With McCullar absent and existing depth concerns, the Jayhawks encountered further difficulties. Both Dickinson and Adams endured challenging performances, collectively contributing only 10 points while shooting a combined 3-22 from the field. It proved to be a particularly tough game for the duo. McCullar and Dickinson have emerged as the primary scorers for the Jayhawks, with McCullar maintaining an impressive average of 19.5 points and Dickinson contributing with 18.2 points. Adams has demonstrated consistent performance, maintaining a solid average of 12.4 points. Johnny Furphy has recently gained momentum, now boasting an average of 8.6 points for the season. Notably, since the last encounter with Oklahoma, Furphy has elevated his scoring output to an average of 13.5 points. However, Nicolas Timberlake and Elmarko Jackson continue to face challenges, with Jackson averaging just 4.4 points and Timberlake at 4.0. The Jayhawks' depth concerns have escalated to the extent that they were compelled to include walk-on Michael Jankovich in their recent game against Texas Tech. The Sooners need to show improvement; it may not necessarily result in a win, but progress is essential. The Jayhawks are expected to come out strong, given their performance in the last game. Take a look at three keys to the game and two matchups to watch.

Keys to the game

Get valuable bench minutes

Luke Northweather (45) shoots a three point basket (Alonso Adams)

With the probable absence of both Hugley and Soares, the Sooners face the challenge of reconfiguring their rotation. Luke Northweather, having logged 16 minutes in Oklahoma's recent loss to Baylor, is anticipated to shoulder a substantial portion of Hugley's playing time. Maks Klansjcek and potentially Kaden Cooper are also likely candidates to see increased minutes. If circumstances demand, Yaya Keita may be called upon to contribute. In essence, the team will rely on individuals who typically do not feature prominently in the rotation to step up and fill the void.

Take care of the ball

The Sooners must deliver a super impressive performance to stand a chance against Kansas, as an excessive number of turnovers would likely lead to a loss. Players like Uzan and McCollum will undoubtedly play a crucial role in minimizing turnovers. However, with Oklahoma relying on some less experienced players, such as Cooper, Klansjcek, and Northweather, it's imperative not only that they perform well but also that they take care of the ball. Turnovers significantly contributed to Oklahoma's previous loss against the Jayhawks, and in this game, they are already facing an uphill battle. The key to success lies in limiting turnovers, a crucial aspect if they aspire to secure a victory.

Get Javian McCollum some looks

Javian McCollum (2) controls the ball (Chris Jones)

Oklahoma's offense needs to find ways to get McCollum some open looks. He had 9 points on 1-5 shooting from behind the arc in their last game. He's had quieter performances lately, partly because his shots haven't been falling, and also due to the overall struggles of the Sooners' offense. To beat Kansas, they'll have to focus on getting McCollum open shots, and it's crucial that he converts those opportunities. If they can get him going, it will increase their chances of winning this game.

Matchups to watch

Jalon Moore vs Kansas frontcourt

Moore has already proven to be one of Oklahoma's most valuable players, and with the possible absence of Soares and Hugley, his role is set to expand. The Sooners are likely to rely on him for extended minutes at the five, where his primary responsibility will be defending against Dickinson. Leading the Sooners in both blocks and rebounds, Moore has demonstrated success in the five position this season. Stepping up and delivering an impressive performance will be crucial for Oklahoma to overcome the Jayhawks. Moore must also be assertive on the offensive end, building on his recent aggressive play to contribute significantly.

Milos Uzan vs Dajuan Harris

Milos Uzan (12) dribbles the ball against Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the first half (Jay Biggerstaff)