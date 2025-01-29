Midweek Mailbag: What will OU's record be in 2025?

One of the Sooner State's most coveted defenders has two favorites as rubber meets road in his recruitment
Sooners hosted a nationally coveted defensive end target over the weekend, and he'll return for an official
FAYETTVILLE -- It wasn’t pretty, but Oklahoma got the job done.
The latest on four prospects with Oklahoma offers, three local and one from outside the region
Here’s a breakdown of what Arkansas brings to the table and what OU must do to secure another conference win
One of the Sooner State's most coveted defenders has two favorites as rubber meets road in his recruitment
Sooners hosted a nationally coveted defensive end target over the weekend, and he'll return for an official
FAYETTVILLE -- It wasn’t pretty, but Oklahoma got the job done.