While the practice opened with their traditional stretching lines, they quickly went into a new drill for reporters to see — a two-minute drill. That proved very informative in terms of how things are shaking out on both sides of the roster.

NORMAN — Credentialed media were again invited to attend the first 35 minutes of open practice on Friday, which wraps up the fourth week of spring ball (not including spring break).

— Let's start with the two-minute drill. It wasn't a traditional two-minute drill in the sense that they put two minutes on the clock. But the first-string offense and defense were pitted against each other in live action, with the offense clearly running a hurry-up offense.

Here were the offensive linemen on the field for this portion, from left to right: Michael Tarquin, Jacob Sexton (working at left guard as the Sooners work through several injuries), Joshua Bates, Febechi Nwaiwu, Jake Taylor.

— With Jalil Farooq not practicing (more on that in a second), the starting wide receivers were Deion Burks, JJ Hester and Jayden Gibson. Bauer Sharp was in at tight end with Gavin Sawchuk at running back.

Gibson made the standout play with the first-team offense, catching a pass about 15 yards downfield near the sideline, and it was a well-thrown ball by Jackson Arnold.

— Here was the defensive alignment against the first-team offense: R Mason Thomas, Ethan Downs and PJ Adebawore up front; Dasan McCullough and Danny Stutsman at linebacker; Dez Malone, Woodi Washington, Kendel Dolby, Kani Walker, Robert Spears-Jennings and Jayden Hardy in the secondary.

This was interesting considering the Sooners were only running three lineman. Also, the Dasan McCullough transition to inside linebacker continues to be something to monitor.

— Second group of offensive lineman? Logan Howland, Heath Ozaeta, Eugene Brooks, Spencer Brown and Ty Kubicek.

At quarterback, it was Michael Hawkins. The OU defense — still playing mostly first stringers — got the best of the second-string offense. Hawkins didn't complete a pass but didn't have much time to throw, and he did make a really nice scramble on a broken play.

The second-string wide receivers: Jaquiaze Pettaway, Zion Kearney and Ivan Carreon. Josh Fanuiel was at tight end, with Sam Franklin in at running back.

— Okay, on Farooq. Our own Brandon Drumm had reported that he's banged up, and that was confirmed during the open practice. He was riding a scooter, and his left foot was in a hard cast.