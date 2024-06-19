The ChampU BBQ is upon us.

And as the Oklahoma staff prepares for their biggest recruiting weekend of the year, they'll have plenty of hands on deck to help out. Fourteen of the Sooners' sixteen verbal commits in the 2025 cycle will take their official visits this weekend, as the only exceptions are Trent Wilson and Marcus Harris (who both OV'd to Oklahoma on June 14).

Thus, OU's group of pledges collectively makes up over half of the two dozen official visitors expected in Norman on Friday. Nine more visitors remain uncommitted, and one visitor is currently committed to another SEC program. As the most important event on the Oklahoma recruiting calendar draws closer by the hour, here's a look at each of those ten official visitors that are not committed to the Sooners, as well as a glimpse at the current trends in their respective recruitments.