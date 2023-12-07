Oklahoma has another former blue-chipper headed to the portal, as defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam announced Thursday evening that he'll seek a transfer.

A 6-foot-3, 295-pound native of Richmond, Va., Gilliam inked with Oklahoma in the class of 2021 as the No. 93 overall player in the nation. Amongst a sparse class of just 16 Sooner signees, Highland Springs High School had two of them in Gilliam and high school teammate Damond Harmon. Now, neither of them will finish their collegiate careers in Norman, as Harmon had previously transferred to North Carolina A&T.

Expectations were high for Gilliam when he arrived on campus, but injuries hampered him over his first couple of years in the crimson and cream. He appeared in 13 games over those two seasons, and by the time 2023 rolled around, he'd been effectively buried on the depth chart. He appeared in just three game for Oklahoma this year, making brief cameos against Arkansas State, SMU and Tulsa. He was not likely to factor prominently into the Sooners' plans at defensive tackle in 2024, as they'll bring back super-senior Da'Jon Terry and welcome five-star recruit David Stone to the mix. Gracen Halton, Ashton Sanders and Jacob Lacey are also expected to make noise in the rotation.

Gilliam's departure makes eleven of the Sooners' 16 signees from the 2021 cycle that will finish their collegiate careers elsewhere. The only holdovers are Ethan Downs, Danny Stutsman, Isaiah Coe, Billy Bowman and Jalil Farooq.

Gilliam enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining, and he departs Oklahoma with 10 career tackles (0.5 for loss).