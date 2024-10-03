Advertisement
Advertisement
Published Oct 3, 2024
Oklahoma Drill: Grading every position group at the midway point
Default Avatar
Jesse Crittenden  •  OUInsider
Beat Writer
Twitter
@jessecrittenden
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Bryan Clinton and Jesse Crittenden take a deep dive into every OU position group as the Sooners head into the bye week.

Advertisement
Advertisement