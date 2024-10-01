Pick-6: Six plays that summarized Oklahoma's 27-21 win over Auburn

After falling to Tennessee in a defensive struggle in Week 4, Oklahoma was feeling the pressure ahead of its matchup with Auburn on Saturday and was desperate for a win. There wasn't much more you could've stacked against the Sooners in this one: They had a true freshman making his first career start on the road — and inside Jordan Hare Stadium, no less. Their offense was missing its top five wideouts. They were outgained 482 to 291 in total yardage and 26 to 11 in first downs. They lost the time of possession, 35:26 to 24:34. They allowed Payton Thorne to go 21/32 for 338 yards and three touchdowns. They had a season-high of ten penalties that removed a touchdown off the board and cost them 78 yards — not to mention several significant plays that were wiped out. Yet, the Sooners somehow managed to pull out a 27-21 victory. In this week's Pick-Six, let's take a look at six plays that not only summarize the game for Oklahoma but also provide some answers for the biggest questions they'll face going forward.



Play 1: A Legend is Born

LOS: +48 Personnel: 12 Play Type: Pass (Scramble) Result: 48-yard touchdown

I've been to more college football games than I could count, and I can say without a doubt that one of the loudest moments that I can remember was Michael Hawkins Jr.'s first third-down play of the game. Most freshmen quarterbacks would probably crumble under the pressure of the crowd noise alone, but add in the fact that Auburn was showing five-man pressure, and you've got a recipe for disaster. That's not what we got in this instance, though. Hawkins could've forced a throw to Bauer Sharp in the flat, and perhaps a less mobile quarterback would've been left with no other choice. Instead, he showed incredible poise and anticipation of the rush and found a lane to work with. Auburn linebacker Eugene Asante (#9) was waiting in the hook/curl zone of the field and served as a spy in this particular play, but Hawkins made him miss and after that is was a race to the end zone. I can't express how impressed I am with this play from the young buck, and it's luster has worn off after watching it on repeat over the last few days. His elusiveness and speed in the open field should terrify defensive coordinators, and as he shows later in the game, he's got more than enough arm talent to stretch the field too. Hawkins has the pieces to be a certified star as he grows more comfortable and confident in this offense. This highlight feels like the culmination of everything we've heard since Hawkins arrived on campus, but now, the world knows that No. 9 is going to be a problem.

Play 2: Hawkins-to-Hester Connection

LOS: -35 Personnel: 11 Play Type: Pass (Go Route) Result: 60-yard gain

After Hawkins' rushing touchdown to open the game, the Sooners' offense went dormant. Oklahoma's next five drives ended in punts, followed by a field goal in the third quarter8 and a turnover on downs early in the fourth quarter. Auburn would stall and miss a field goal on their ensuing possession, and Oklahoma would get the ball back with 10:00 left in the game, down 21-10. After a two-yard run by Jovantae Barnes, the Sooners decided to take their shot and got J.J. Hester in a one-on-one situation with Auburn's top corner, Kavin Lee (#4). Hester got great separation on a fantastic stem, and a picturesque throw from Hawkins led to Oklahoma's biggest play through the air all season. With the five wideouts listed ahead of him on the depth chart out for one injury or another, Hester assumed the role of Hawkins' top wide receiver target on Saturday, and there was no bigger connection than this one. It's also worth noting that even though it was just a three-man pressure, the Oklahoma offensive line gives Hawkins time to set and throw here. The Tigers show pressure but drop one linebacker here to spy Hawkins. That, plus the boundary corner being on an island, allowed the Sooners to protect and beat them with the deep ball. Oklahoma would score two plays later to draw within one score, making it 21-16.





Play 3: The Kip-Six

LOS: -43 Personnel: 4-2-5 (Double Mug) Play Type: Zone Blitz Result: Interception (TD)