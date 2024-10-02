OU notepad: Venables give injury update on Deion Burks, Taylor Tatum

Oklahoma could be in line for some much-needed reinforcements next weekend against Texas.

During the SEC teleconference on Wednesday, OU coach Brent Venables expressed optimism that receiver Deion Burks and running back Taylor Tatum could be available for the Red River Rivalry on Oct. 12.

"They're doing good," Venables said. "Expect to have an opportunity to have those guys potentially back."

The Sooners (4-1, 1-1 SEC) need both of those guys back in a big way.

Both of them missed last weekend's 27-21 win over Auburn after they suffered injuries against Tennessee the previous week. Burks' absence was particularly notable, as his injury continued the struggles that the entire position group has faced this season. In addition to Burks, Jalil Farooq, Jayden Gibson, Nic Anderson and Andrel Anthony were all unavailable against Auburn, essentially leaving the Sooners without their top five options at receiver.

Despite missing last weekend, Burks still leads the team in receptions (26), yards (201) and touchdowns (3). He has accounted for nearly 31% of the team's receptions.

Tatum was the co-starter at running back against Tennessee alongside Jovantae Barnes, taking three carries for 14 yards before he was knocked out of the game. The true freshman leads the running backs in yards per carry (6.4) and yards after contact (3.6), as he's been the most explosive ball carrier. Without Tatum, the Sooners gave more snaps to Gavin Sawchuk against Auburn, though he did not log a rushing attempt.

Fortunately for both players and the Sooners, they have a crucial bye week that gives them an opportunity to heal before next weekend's clash against No. 2 Texas.

"Some young guys are stepping up, and we're excited about that group of guys along with those guys that gotta get healthy," Venables said. "I think having an extra week, a bye week, is gonna help a lot of those young guys continue to make big improvements between here and the next stretch of our season."

