OU notepad: Venables give injury update on Deion Burks, Taylor Tatum

Oklahoma could be in line for some much-needed reinforcements next weekend against Texas.
During the SEC teleconference on Wednesday, OU coach Brent Venables expressed optimism that receiver Deion Burks and running back Taylor Tatum could be available for the Red River Rivalry on Oct. 12.
"They're doing good," Venables said. "Expect to have an opportunity to have those guys potentially back."
The Sooners (4-1, 1-1 SEC) need both of those guys back in a big way.
Both of them missed last weekend's 27-21 win over Auburn after they suffered injuries against Tennessee the previous week. Burks' absence was particularly notable, as his injury continued the struggles that the entire position group has faced this season. In addition to Burks, Jalil Farooq, Jayden Gibson, Nic Anderson and Andrel Anthony were all unavailable against Auburn, essentially leaving the Sooners without their top five options at receiver.
Despite missing last weekend, Burks still leads the team in receptions (26), yards (201) and touchdowns (3). He has accounted for nearly 31% of the team's receptions.
Tatum was the co-starter at running back against Tennessee alongside Jovantae Barnes, taking three carries for 14 yards before he was knocked out of the game. The true freshman leads the running backs in yards per carry (6.4) and yards after contact (3.6), as he's been the most explosive ball carrier. Without Tatum, the Sooners gave more snaps to Gavin Sawchuk against Auburn, though he did not log a rushing attempt.
Fortunately for both players and the Sooners, they have a crucial bye week that gives them an opportunity to heal before next weekend's clash against No. 2 Texas.
"Some young guys are stepping up, and we're excited about that group of guys along with those guys that gotta get healthy," Venables said. "I think having an extra week, a bye week, is gonna help a lot of those young guys continue to make big improvements between here and the next stretch of our season."
Sooners hoping JJ Hester builds on Auburn game
With so many players out against Auburn, particularly at receiver, the Sooners just needed someone to step up.
Hester answered the call with three receptions for a team-high 86 yards, which included a crucial 60-yard reception that helped spark OU's fourth-quarter rally. Even if Burks and Tatum return next weekend, the Sooners' receiver corps is likely still going to be dealing with significant injuries.
There's hope that Hester can use the Auburn game to build confidence moving forward, and the Sooners may need that to happen.
"That's just what he needed," Venables said. "Right on time. Waiting for that from JJ. He's actually had a great year from a special teams standpoint, his contributions there. He's had opportunities where he's been open and we haven't seen him. We had an opportunity several weeks ago where we didn't make that play. Huge play, great moment. For JJ, great confidence builder, no doubt."
Tackling the No. 1 focus for Sooners on defense
Venables said the bye week is an opportunity for the Sooners to heal and to self-scout.
On defense, that means focusing on tackling.
While the Sooners have been solid for most of the year, they dipped a little against Auburn. They missed 12 tackles, per Pro Football Focus, which trails last weekend's game against Tennessee (15) for the most missed tackles this season.
"Our tackling was not what it's been our first month of the season last week. Just wasn't what it needs to be," Venables said. "So that's the No. 1 area. No. 2, we've just gotta tighten up some things from a fundamental standpoint in the secondary."
Tyler Keltner to return against Texas
To add onto the injury issues the Sooners have had all season, they were without their starting kicker against Auburn. Fortunately for them, Zach Schmit stepped up and nailed two huge field goals, including a 39-yarder in the fourth quarter that iced the game.
Venables said the Sooners expect to get Keltner back for Texas, but didn't say who will be the starting kicker.
"We'll get Keltner back as well, but Schmit proved he can step in and be reliable," Venables said. "Had a couple big kicks for us."
Keltner has made 6 of his 7 field goal attempts and 12 of his 13 PATs this season.