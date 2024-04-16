Shane Whitter announced on social media that he'll enter the transfer portal, joining walk-on Hayden Bray as OU players to seek an opportunity elsewhere.

The second domino of the spring transfer portal window fell for Oklahoma on Tuesday evening.

"First and foremost, thank you God for guiding me to where I am today," Whitter wrote. "I would like to thank Sooner nation for an unforgettable chapter at Oklahoma! It has been an honor to work alongside the exceptional coaches, teammates and staff her who have helped me grow as a person and athlete. I am honored to have been able to call myself a sooner (sic) for four years and appreciate every step of my journey at OU."

Whitter arrived at Oklahoma in 2020 as a Rivals three-star prospect. He appeared in nine games in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign before seeing a bigger role in 2021. He played in all 13 games, logging 27 tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

However, things went sideways in 2022 after he suffered a season-ending injury just four games into the season. He recovered ahead of the 2023 season and played in all 13 games primarily on special teams, playing just 21 snaps on defense, per Pro Football Focus.

Whitter returned and participated in the Sooners' spring practices in recent weeks. However, with the linebacker room shaping up to be one of the deepest position groups on the team, a path to playing time was unlikely for Whitter heading into his fifth collegiate season.

Now, Whitter will look to find a bigger role elsewhere.

The spring transfer portal window opened on Tuesday and will close on April 30.

