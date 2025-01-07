Season review: Running backs

The Sooners ranked 76th in rushing yards (155.2 per game) and 92nd in rushing yards per game (3.9). The offensive line struggled for a lot of the year, and the running back rotation was all over the place. There were some rough moments, but there were also some bright spots that could inspire confidence for the future.

(Editor's note: With the 2024 season in the books, OUInsider will review the performance of every position group this season. This installment focuses on the running backs).

— Jovantae Barnes deserves a lot of credit for being one of the only working pieces of the offense for the majority of the season. In the losses to Ole Miss and South Carolina, he ran for 67 and 70 yards, respectively, on over four yards per carry, and he did it with an offensive line that was largely ineffective and a passing game that was non-existent. His 203-yard performance against Maine was (sadly) one of the highlights of the year.

However, through three years it's clear that while Barnes can be an effective runner, he doesn't have elite speed and his vision can be questionable. But there's no denying that Barnes always play with elite effort, and his running was admirable amid a tough season. And factoring in how disappointing his season was in 2023, Barnes deserves a shoutout.

However, injuries kept him out of the final three games of the year, and he wasn't even on the depth chart for the bowl game. What does his role look like next season?

— What a weird year for Gavin Sawchuk. He began the year as the presumed starter, then fell into the fringe of the rotation, then missed several games with an injury. Heading into the bowl game, he had 61 rushing yards.

61.

He disappeared so much that Xavier Robinson and Taylor Tatum appeared to completely surpass him. Then, unexpectedly, Sawchuk saw the bulk of the work against Navy.

Could he bounce back next season, like Barnes did this year? Maybe. But it's hard not to feel like Robinson and Tatum shouldn't see significant playing time, even if it comes at Sawchuk's expence.

— Speaking of Tatum, there's no denying that the potential is there, and there's obviously a lot of room for growth. But there's a ton of room for improvement, too. It's not just the fumbles, which he did four times in conference play. He also has to improve in some of the other areas, particularly pass blocking.

There's no doubt that Tatum can be a contributor to a high-powered offense. But the question is: can he be a heavy-snaps guy? Or is he more of a change-of-pace running back?

— It wasn't all perfect for Robinson, but the Alabama game is all anybody knows about what player he could be. It's still a little hard to believe that a true freshman logged 107 yards and two scores against the Crimson Tide.

He led the Sooners in yards after contact (3.69 per attempt) and was constantly gaining positive yards. Plus, he's already flashed good vision and underrated speed.

But it's weird to consider how it took him so long to see the field. He didn't log an offensive snap until the Maine game, and he only saw six carries against Navy.

— This year marked the second straight season where the running back rotation was all over all the place. I asked DeMarco Murray before last season about how he approaches crafting a rotation, and he told me that he was "looking for a starter" and a bell cow. However, his rotations have been unpredictable. The Sooners have a ton of talent in the running back room, but it's been hard to see any consistency in the decision making at times.

That has to improve moving forward.