OU 34, Tulane 19: Takeaways from the Pro Football Focus data

NORMAN — Oklahoma came away with a 34-19 win over Tulane on Saturday. But most telling, the rotations are beginning to come into focus at each position group. The Sooners were again without several key players. Here's some of the notable names: Branson Hickman, Jake Taylor, Troy Everett, Kendel Dolby, Nic Anderson, Andrel Anthony, Gentry Williams and Dasan McCullough. But for other guys, Week 3 provided another close look as to where everybody stands in the pecking order. As we do every week, here's a look at the snap counts and performance grades for each player, as well as some takeaways and notes. (Editor's note: The snap counts and grades are from Pro Football Focus.The offense played 78 snaps. The defense played 72)

SNAP COUNTS

QUARTERBACK 1. Jackson Arnold — 78 (74.1) OFFENSIVE LINE 1. Joshua Bates — 78 (43.7) 2. Febechi Nwaiwu — 78 (52.7) 3. Jacob Sexton — 77 (56.1) 4. Michael Tarquin — 73 (53.9)

5. Heath Ozaeta — 62 (50.5) 6. Logan Howland — 17 (54.0) 7. Spencer Brown — 5 (60.4) RUNNING BACK 1. Jovantae Barnes — 39 (54.7) 2. Taylor Tatum — 27 (63.9) 3. Gavin Sawchuk — 21 (58.0) WIDE RECEIVER 1. Deion Burks — 71 (68.7) 2. Zion Kearney — 45 (57.9) 3. Zion Ragins — 44 (56.8) 4. Brenen Thompson — 26 (53.7) 5. JJ Hester — 10 (55.3) T6. Ivan Carreon — 5 (57.5) T6. Jaquaize Pettaway — 5 (55.7) TIGHT END 1. Bauer Sharp — 63 (60.4) 2. Jake Roberts — 32 (45.5) 3. Kaden Helms — 2 (60.0) DEFENSIVE TACKLE 1. Gracen Halton — 39 (60.2) 2. Damonic Williams — 37 (62.0) 3. Jayden Jackson — 31 (62.1) 4. Da'Jon Terry — 23 (78.7) 5. David Stone — 3 (58.1) DEFENSIVE END 1. R Mason Thomas — 50 (91.3) 2. Ethan Downs — 46 (72.4) 3. Trace Ford — 24 (56.1) 4. Caiden Woullard — 20 (69.4) 5. Adepoju Adebawore — 17 (62.3) LINEBACKER 1. Danny Stutsman — 63 (75.4) 2. Kobie McKinzie — 43 (72.3) 3. Kip Lewis — 30 (67.7) *4. Samuel Omosigho — 28 (71.5) 5. Jaren Kanak – 7 (63.8) CORNERBACK 1. Kani Walker — 66 (62.4) 2. Dez Malone — 48 (74.8) 3. Woodi Washington — 46 (60.3) 4. Eli Bowen — 19 (57.0) 5. Jacobe Johnson — 9 (37.7) SAFETY 1. Billy Bowman — 68 (64.2) 2. Robert Spears-Jennings — 61 (60.5) 3. Peyton Bowen — 14 (64.1) *Indicates time at cheetah

TAKEAWAYS

1. The running back rotation Gavin Sawchuk again got the start at running back. But for the second-consecutive game, he wasn't the one that saw the most snaps. That'd be Jovantae Barnes, who operated as the clear lead running back after the first series. Sawchuk didn't even see the change-of-pace snaps behind Barnes, as Taylor Tatum was on the field a lot starting in the second quarter. Sawchuk saw just six carries for 16 yards. On the year, he has 16 carries for 35 yards. It's obvious that DeMarco Murray has seen Barnes (14 carries, 53 yards) as the better fit compared to Sawchuk. But it's impossible to ignore Tatum, who has been the most standout running back through three weeks. He scored two touchdowns against Tulane and is the only running back that has scored for OU this season. In all three games, he's finished with the best performance grade among the running backs. Tatum only played six snaps against Houston, but it's notable that he played a season-high 27 snaps against Tulane and played six more than Sawchuk. Is Sawchuk still the starter against Tennessee? Will Tatum continue to see his role expanded? It's clear through three weeks that there are still things to figure out. 2. Gracen Halton assumes a lead role on the interior defensive line After arguably being the team's best defensive lineman through the first two weeks, Halton earned the start against Tulane in place of Jayden Jackson. It wasn't Halton's most impressive game, statistically speaking, but it's notable that he led the interior in snaps. His start also didn't get in the way of Jackson, who still played the third-most snaps with 31. The snaps on the interior, as a whole, were telling. Todd Bates shrank the rotation, and it's clear the top four is Damonic William, Halton, Jackson and Da'Jon Terry (who did leave the game with an injury). David Stone saw just three snaps, and there was no playing time for guys like Ashton Sanders and Davon Sears. Things can obviously change. It's still early in the season. But it looks like the top four at defensive tackle has emerged.

NOTES