Skip Johnson and the Sooners have gone into Spokane and swept Gonzaga after a 9-1 victory on Sunday. Unlike the first two games — Oklahoma took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never trailed.





Oklahoma (29-22) wasted no time getting on the board in the first inning. Anthony MacKenzie drew a walk and Bryce Madron singled to right field to put runners at the corners. Madron then stole second before Dakota Harris singled to center to score MacKenzie and once again put runners at the corners. Kendall Pettis then hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Madron from third to give the Sooners an early 2-0 lead.





Oklahoma then added four more runs in the second inning. Diego Muniz and MacKenzie hit back-to-back RBI singles to give the Sooners a 4-0 lead. Muniz then came around and scored on a wild pitch and MacKenzie scored from third after the Zags had successfully picked off Madron and the Sooners quickly had a 6-0 lead.





Gonzaga (18-30) answered back in the third with what would be its only run of the game. Third baseman Mason Morenco legged out an infield RBI single with two outs to score the runner from third and cut the deficit to 6-1.





Oklahoma responded in the top of the fourth with another run of its own. Muniz and MacKenzie hit a pair of singles to center to once again give the Sooners runners at the corners with one out. Madron laced another single to right field in a 2-2 count to score Muniz to third and push the lead to 7-1.





The Sooners added two more runs in the top of the fifth to extend the lead to 9-1 — which would end up being the final tally. John Spikerman and Easton Carmichael laced back-to-back singles to left field to give Oklahoma an eight-run advantage. Gonzaga worked out of a bases-loaded jam in what could’ve been an even bigger inning for the OU offense.



