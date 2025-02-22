OU baseball stays unbeaten, handling Oregon State at the Round Rock Classic

One hallmark of Skip Johnson's Oklahoma teams, especially in recent years, is consistently strong offensive output.

Whether by way of the home run, small ball or a string of base hits, the Sooners have developed quite the penchant for simply putting runs on the board under Johnson's direction. And here in 2025, the bats have certainly come out of the gate in typical form for Oklahoma.

The Sooners rode a scoring surge in the middle innings past Oregon State on Saturday, winning 8-4 in their second game of the Round Rock Classic. Oklahoma had previously dispatched Minnesota on Friday in the opening game of the three-day event.

For the second straight day, Oklahoma faced a deficit before recording an out, as Oregon State's Trent Carraway led off the bottom of the first with a single. Next to the plate was Aiva Arquette, who took OU starter Malachi Witherspoon deep to right for a two-run shot. Beavers freshman right-hander Dax Whitney was able to hold the 2-0 lead through three innings, as he struck out six Sooners and allowed just one hit. But Oklahoma got its lick back in the fourth, as freshman infielder Kyle Branch flicked a one-out, two-run single into right field to tie the game. That set the table for Scott Mudler's towering two-run homer, which noticeably rattled Whitney. He walked the next two hitters, and Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham went to the bullpen. Reliever Leif Palmer was able to induce a double-play ball to kill the rally, but the Sooners scratched across another run in the fifth via an RBI groundout from Branch.

In the sixth, the Oklahoma lineup got hot again off Beavers reliever Drew Talavs. Jaxon Willits slapped a single into left to plate Jason Walk from second base, and Easton Carmichael gave Oklahoma some emphatic insurance on the ensuing at-bat. He tattooed a 3-1 offering from Talavs well over the left-field fence, extending the Sooners' lead to 8-2. Oregon State managed to chip away at the deficit in the eighth inning, courtesy of a two-out, two-RBI single from second baseman AJ Singer. But Oklahoma right-hander Jason Bodin picked Singer off first base to end the frame.

Witherspoon didn't go the five innings necessary to get the decision, as he worked four and a third for the Sooners before getting the hook. His final line was three hits, two runs, four walks, a hit batter and three strikeouts. The pitcher of record for Oklahoma was lefty reliever Cade Crossland (1-0), who allowed two runs over three innings with four K's. Bodin recorded the final five outs for Oklahoma.

Whitney took the loss for Oregon State, as he was ultimately responsible for four earned runs on four hits over 3.1 innings of work.

The Sooners will look to stay unbeaten at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday, as they're due for a tilt with Virginia to close out the Round Rock Classic. The likely starter for OU is left-hander Cam Johnson (1-0), who, in his only appearance of the season thus far, allowed two runs across five innings of work last Saturday against Lehigh.