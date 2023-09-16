Tulsa — The Sooners couldn't have asked for much more in their first road game of the season, as they defeated Tulsa 66-17 on Saturday. That's the highest the Sooners have scored in a true road game since 2016, when they defeated Texas Tech 66-59. Here's a look at a few of the most notable numbers and stats behind the Sooners' 49-point win:

13



The number of carries for Jovantae Barnes, who recorded his first start of the season. Barnes saw just 15 carries in the Sooners’ first two games. He led the team in rushing with 68 yards and added a touchdown. This comes just a few days after OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby emphasized the need to establish Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk in the offense. Tawee Walker — who led the Sooners in rushing yards, touchdowns and carries over the first two games — notably didn’t record a single carry. Neither did Marcus Major. Gavin Sawchuk saw nine carries, turning them into 25 yards and a score.

15

The Sooners recorded 15 tackles for loss as a team, their most in a single game since the 2019 Big 12 title game against Baylor. True freshman Adepoju Adebowore led the way with 2.5 TFLs, while Jaren Kanak and Danny Stutsman each finished with two.

5

The OU defense finished with five interceptions courtesy of Gentry Williams, Stutsman, Kendel Dolby, Key Lawrence and Trace Ford. Stutsman also returned his for a touchdown, marking the first OU pick-six since the 2020 game against Texas. The five interceptions marks the most the Sooners have recorded in a game since 2003 against Texas Tech, per OU communications. The Sooners forced six total turnovers.

3

The number of OU receivers who eclipsed 100 yards receiving. That'd be Jalil Farooq (126), Nic Anderson (120) and Andrel Anthony (112). They became the first OU receiver trip to record 100 yards or more in a single game since 2012, when Jalen Saunders, Justin Brown and Kenny Stills did it.

11

The number of players who recorded a reception for the Sooners, including eight different receivers. Last week against SMU, only three receivers registered a catch. ​​”We need that depth,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “We need to be able to roll guys with the way we want to play. And it was good to see.”

90.3

Dillon Gabriel’s completed 28-of-31 passing attempts (90.3) percent, which set a single-game program record for completion percentage (minimum 25 attempts), per OU communications. The previous record was set by Landry Jones, who completed 30-of-34 passes (88.2%) against Iowa State in 2010.

8

The number of passes that Drake Stoops caught, setting a new career high for receptions in a single game. He caught six passes in two different games last season. Saturday also marked the first multi-touchdown game of his career. He also eclipsed 1,000 yards for his career on Saturday.

4.3

The Sooners ran the ball 29 times for 118 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. The Sooners have yet to average higher than 4.3 yards per carry in a game this season. Also notable — in the first half, the Sooners attempted 22 passes compared to 13 rushing attempts.

1.6