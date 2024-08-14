PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football Edit

OU notepad: How are things playing out at quarterback?

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
NORMAN — Jackson Arnold was anointed as the next starting quarterback months before fall camp began this month. But has there been any change in the quarterback depth chart?

While Arnold continues to operate as the presumed starter, there's been some real buzz about the growth from Michael Hawkins since the spring. The true freshman quarterback, a former four-star prospect, has impressed with his dual-threat ability and his potential as a playmaker.

However, there doesn't appear to be any kind of controversy in Norman. OU coach Brent Venables on Tuesday touted Arnold's growth during the first couple weeks of fall camp, and focus has been challenging the true sophomore as he prepares for a tough challenge in the SEC.

“Jackson’s doing good," Venables said. "From a leadership standpoint, (he's) showing up every day. He’s been consistent, he’s been challenged and the guys he’s been going up against every day I think is making not only him, but the offense better. All three levels of that defense, you’ve got guys that can play for most programs in the country, if not all. I don’t like to anoint people, I think that we’ll see how they play this year, but we have experience at all three levels to have an awfully good group.

"And that’s what they’re facing, Jackson is facing every single day. We do mostly one’s against one’s in about everything. I like the progress of the entire offense. They had a nice day today. We did some live work again today. We really responded and put us in a position to win, so that’s what you want.”

Coaches and teammates continue to praise the potential of the former five-star prospect. But that doesn't mean the progress from the guys behind him isn't encouraging.

Hawkins has operated primarily as the No. 2 quarterback but has gotten real reps with the first-string offense during fall camp, particularly in last weekend's scrimmage. His speed has been a known commodity since he was a recruit, but his ability to throw downfield has also turned heads. Veteran Casey Thompson, who was limited during the spring, has been fully healthy and had his moments during camp, too.

Considering the depth at quarterback has been something of an issue the last couple of seasons — and Arnold has just one career start under his belt — the progress has been encouraging in recent weeks."

“They come to work everyday, improved through everything that we’ve put them through," Venables said of the backup quarterbacks. "They know how to compete when put under pressure. They’ve shown signs of, Casey in particular, knowing what to do. He’s been a dual-threat guy in the past, but we’re trying to limit that, but he doesn’t have any limited mobility. We’re just trying to be careful with him. All the football that he’s played, it shows.

"And then Mike’s done a great job. Mike can really spin it. He makes good, quick decisions. He’s a threat when extending plays and putting the defense in conflicting positions. And there’s young moments as well, but I really like that group as a whole and what we’ve been able to do there over the course of the summer and the early part of fall camp."

Jayden Gibson's season-ending injury a disappointment for teammates

Venables confirmed the wide receiver suffered a season-ending injury, leaving the Sooners a bit shorthanded heading into 2024. Fortunately for the Sooners they have a ton of depth and talent, but that doesn't mean it's not a disappointing outcome.

One of those disappointed teammates is JJ Hester. While the Tulsa native could see an uptick in snaps as a result, Hester was one of Gibson's biggest advocates.

“Man, Jayden Gibson was going to have a big season," Hester said. "It’s a bummer just to see him go down. Just to see somebody with such high of a character go down like that, it was a travesty. Just knowing him, I know he’ll bounce back 100%. We have high faith in him.”

Cornerback Dez Malone touted the talent at wide receiver, but also expressed disappointment with Gibson's injury.

"I think we have the best receiving corps in the nation," Malone said. "We have a whole bunch of guys who can go. It was unfortunate what happened with JG because he was a guy that helped me get better. When I first got here because we went up against each other a lot just because he’s a very competitive player. JJ is very good. We have a lot of great guys that are ready to come up."

Michael Boganowski has been a 'thumper'

The true freshman defensive back has really stood out this fall, showing progress at both cheetah and safety.

Malone can be counted as one of the veterans who is excited about Boganowski's potential.

"He’s a thumper," Malone said. "He’s a hard-hitter for sure. I ain’t gonna lie, he’s got that title for sure. He has a lot to learn but he learns so fast. Like (compared to) when he first got here, it’s night and day. So that’s like my little brother. I’m taking care of him. And it makes me so proud the way he’s acting."

