NORMAN — Taylor Tatum has had quite the impact since arriving at Oklahoma this summer. He built on that buzz in Friday's 51-3 win over Temple, especially after scoring his first collegiate touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

There's only been one real negative so far, OU coach Brent Venables said.

"(OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray) says he’s smiling too much," Venables joked during Tuesday's press conference. "So I’ll (at) some point in time (let) Taylor tell you about that."

More importantly, Tatum has put himself firmly on the coaching staff's radar.

While Gavin Sawchuk expectedly earned the start against the Owls, Tatum saw plenty of playing time. He was in the backfield to start OU's second offensive series and saw reps and a rushing attempt before veteran backfield mate Jovantae Barnes.

Tatum saw the bulk of the reps in the fourth quarter, ripping off runs of 35 and 19 yards, respectively, on the final drive before scoring from eight yards out. He finished with five carries for a team-high 69 yards (13.8 yards per carry) and the team's only rushing touchdown.

While it was the season opener against an inferior moment, Tatum clearly appeared to be in the top three at running back. He played 18 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, just one fewer than Barnes (19) and a handful fewer than Sawchuk (26).

Venables said Tatum could earn some playing time moving forward, too.

"He did well with his opportunity and will earn more of an opportunity," Venables said. "He’s been pretty good so far when it comes to... the ability to focus. The ability to starve the distractions, if you will. There’s a lot of them on a college campus being away from home for the first time... and (he's been able to) lock into the details. I can’t tell you where he is in regards to showing up and doing extra all the time. I don’t know where that is. I just don’t know that yet. Just such a small amount of time. But there’s a component of recovery, nutrition, sleep, extra film study, on your own or with your other teammates.

"But he’s been diligent so far in the things that we’ve asked him to do. And like I said, he shows up over here ready to compete every day. He doesn’t shy away from his opportunities.”