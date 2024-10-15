OU softball: Sooners land highly-coveted pitcher in 2026 class

Right-handed pitcher and utility player Ella Kate Smith announced her commitment to the Sooners on Tuesday.

Patty Gasso had already assembled an impressive 2026 recruiting class. Then on Tuesday, she put an emphatic exclamation point on it.

Kate Smith is the No. 2-ranked player in the 2026 class, and adds an exciting arm to the Sooners' pitching staff. The Katy, Texas native had been on the Sooners' radar for awhile but was also pursued by several top programs, including Texas A&M.

However, the Sooners had been her top choice for months and was in Norman this past weekend. Gasso eventually landed her commitment.

Kate Smith is the sixth addition to OU's 2026 recruiting class. She joins RHP Malaya Majam-Finch, outfielder Payton Westra, infielder Jerrell "Ori Mailo and infielder Ki'ele Ho-Ching.

OU softball's fall schedule continues with an exhibition at Texas A&M Commerce at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

