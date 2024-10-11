OU-Texas preview: Longhorns as heavy favorites, Sooners' keys to victory

Jesse Crittenden and Bryan Clinton chat with Jason Schumel from Orangebloods to preview all things OU-Texas.
OU softball played its second Battle Series of the fall slate on Wednesday. Here's a look at takeaways, notes and stats.
As expected, the availability report includes a slew of familiar names for the Sooners.
The linebacker duo have really emerged in their third year with the Sooners.
Ford always had a feeling he could handle more responsibility. This year, he's proven he can.
The Sooners could get a boost from McCullough's return this weekend.
