It's a huge get for the Sooners to land Beers, who was undoubtedly one of the top players in the transfer portal.

The true sophomore spent her first two collegiate seasons with Oregon State. She immediately proved to be an impactful player as a freshman, averaging 13.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game on 56% shooting in primarily a bench role.

She emerged as one of the top players in college basketball last season, averaging 17.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game in 31 starts. She led the Beavers to the Elite Eight, including an impressive, 18-point, 13-rebound performance in a win over Notre Dame in the Sweet Sixteen.

Beers now joins a Sooners team coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory. The Sooners finished the season with a 23-10 record while winning the Big 12 regular season championship outright, and earned its third-consecutive appearance in the Round of 32.

With Baranczyk heading into her fourth season as coach, the expectations will be high for the Sooners in their first season in the SEC. With key players Skylar Vann, Lexy Keys, Payton Verhulst and Sahara Williams returning — and with Liz Scott returning after missing the season with an injury — and with Beers joining the fold, the Sooners will likely be among the favorites to win the SEC title in 2024-25.



