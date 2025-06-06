Peyton Houston dishes on latest OU visit, and his bond with John Mateer

It's not often that a Power 4 football program makes one quarterback the exclusive focus of its recruiting efforts, especially not in the long term.

But almost a full year after he first picked up a scholarship offer from Oklahoma, Peyton Houston remains the only target for the Sooner staff. OU did briefly flirt with four-star QB Trae Taylor, who eventually committed to Nebraska. But since Ben Arbuckle arrived in Norman last December as the Sooners' new offensive coordinator, Houston has been the only 2027 arm he's recruited.

Houston, a blue-chip gunslinger from Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian Academy, made yet another trip to Oklahoma on Thursday to participate in one of the Sooners' elite camp sessions. It marked his sixth campus visit in the past 14 months, and it gave him the opportunity to strut his stuff in front of Arbuckle and the entire OU staff, as well as to absorb coaching from both Arbuckle and assistant QB's coach John Kuceyeski.

“It was amazing," Houston said of his latest experience in Norman. "I really got to see what he does and how they coach the quarterbacks; that was definitely great to see. They had said that watching my film, they saw a lot of footwork errors that they didn’t like. So they gave me some footwork that they do there... and what they do, it makes a lot of sense. I’m definitely going to bring it back to Evangel, for sure.”

Houston and his family got to town early on Thursday afternoon, just a couple of hours before the camp session kicked off. But before he made his way to the Everest Training Center to show off his skills, he first took a detour to Brent Venables' office.

“When we first got there, that was the first place we went," Houston remarked. "We went and talked to Coach BV. And it was definitely a great talk; we got to talking about defensive stuff. Because in the spring game, we had a little lesson that helped us figure out how to beat this one defense that we’ll be facing most of the time. And [Venables] started talking about how the program changed, and what they did to change it. It was a great talk, for sure.”

Given that he's spent a great deal of time around the program, both before and after Arbuckle's hiring, Houston has been able to witness that change take effect in real time. And he's taken notice of the fact that Arbuckle has helped foment tangible improvement.

“I would say the overall team culture," Houston explained. "Just watching last year, it was kind of rough. The offense really wasn’t getting much going. Since Coach Arbuckle and Coach Kuz been in there, it seems like that team’s clicking on a whole different level. John Mateer’s doing his thing; I’ve been watching. And it’s definitely a different team.”